New Order and James Blake to Headline Music Tastes Good

The lineup for September’s Music Tastes Good Festival in Long Beach was revealed Thursday, and there is plenty for music fans to get excited about.
New Order will make their only West Coast appearance of 2018 on the first day of the festival, which takes place at Long Beach’s Marina Green Park on Sept. 29 and 30. Sunday’s headliner will be British singer/songwriter James Blake.
It’s a timely, strong bill that is made public the same week as news of FYF’s 2018 cancellation. Two groups will be performing career-defining albums in their entirety: Canadian indie rockers Broken Social Scene will play the 2002 classic You Forgot It In People, while Australian rockers The Church will perform Starfish, the band’s fifth album but the breakthrough record in the United States.
It’s a wonderfully diverse, genre-spanning bill that sees classic bands (such as New Order and The Church) rubbing shoulders with the new. The likes of Cherry Glazerr and Princess Nokia should be ready to wow another festival crowd after triumphant sets at Coachella this year.
Saturday’s lineup in full is: New Order Joey Bada$$, Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lil B, Princess Nokia, Blake Mills, Big Thief, Cherry Glazerr, Oliver Tree, Shame, Los Master Plus, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, NO BS! Brass Band, Radiolistener’s Tribute to Ikey Owens, Feels, Forest of Tongue, Neighbor Lady, Blck Noise, Haunted Summer and Manuel The Band.
Sunday’s musical program is: James Blake, The Black Angels, Lizzo, Parquet Courts, The Church, Sun Kil Moon, Bill Callahan, Hollie Cook, Hailu Mergia, Ezra Furman, Ladama, The Blow, De Lux, Ethio Cali, B.A.G. (Blimes x Gifted Gab), Fling, Baum, Hana Vu, Asi Fui and NO BS! Brass Band.
Tickets are available now and can be found here.
