New Order and James Blake to Headline Music Tastes Good

The lineup for September’s Music Tastes Good Festival in Long Beach was revealed Thursday, and there is plenty for music fans to get excited about.

New Order will make their only West Coast appearance of 2018 on the first day of the festival, which takes place at Long Beach’s Marina Green Park on Sept. 29 and 30. Sunday’s headliner will be British singer/songwriter James Blake.

It’s a timely, strong bill that is made public the same week as news of FYF’s 2018 cancellation. Two groups will be performing career-defining albums in their entirety: Canadian indie rockers Broken Social Scene will play the 2002 classic You Forgot It In People, while Australian rockers The Church will perform Starfish, the band’s fifth album but the breakthrough record in the United States.