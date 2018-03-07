New Dokken Live Video Features Classic Lineup

After years of sniping following an acrimonious split in 1989 (and another in '98), Don Dokken and George Lynch buried their respective hatchets in 2016 and, together with drummer Mick Brown and bassist Jeff Pilson, re-formed the classic lineup of L.A. hard-rock titans Dokken for a set at the Loud Park Festival in Japan.

That show is to be released as a live album called Return to the East Live 2016 on April 20 via Frontiers Records, but in advance of that, the band dropped the video for the fan fave "In My Dreams." And hey, they may not appear to be as wild as they once were — time has a habit of taming the most savage hair metaller — but they sound great.