menu

New Festival Featuring Jesus and Mary Chain, KMFDM Coming to DTLA This Fall

Gary Richards Splits With Live Nation, Which Will Keep His HARD Events


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

New Festival Featuring Jesus and Mary Chain, KMFDM Coming to DTLA This Fall

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 2:58 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
KMFDM
KMFDM
Franz Schepers
A A

Spaceland Presents, the bookers and event promoters behind the Echo, Regent Theater, Echo Park Rising and Twilight Concerts at Santa Monica Pier, have been aggressively expanding their operations in 2017. They added Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park to their collection of concert series (they also book MOCA Music and First Fridays at the Natural History Museum) and announced a new festival, Spaceland Block Party, just last month. Now they're adding yet another festival to their growing portfolio: Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn, which comes to the DTLA Broadway Theater District Oct. 20-21.

Co-produced with Restless Nites, Cloak & Dagger will feature a lineup heavy on goth, industrial, darkwave and other sounds representing the "dark side" of every major genre of music. Topping the bill are post-punk/shoegaze pioneers The Jesus and Mary Chain and electro-industrial veterans KMFDM, both of whom will have new albums to showcase — JMC's Damage and Joy, their first release in 19 years, and KMFDM's Hell Yeah, due out later this month. Local heroes She Wants Revenge and Poptone, the new band from former members of Tones on Tail and Love & Rockets, will co-headline.

Related Stories

The rest of the bill is a smartly curated mix of acts including Cold Cave, The Gaslamp Killer, TR/ST, Health, Com Truise, Mykki Blanco, Ho99o9, The Soft Moon and Drab Majesty. All have in common the fact that their music tends to be moody, heavy, dark — and you can dance to it.

The other brains behind Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn are Adam Bravin aka DJ Adam 12 and Michael Patterson, who run the weekly members-only dance club after which the festival is named. Bravin, who is also one-half of She Wants Revenge, DJs every Cloak & Dagger with mixes that might include anything from Mobb Deep to Nine Inch Nails, and he's clearly helped put together the festival lineup with a similar vibe in mind.

Like the club, Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn will have a strictly enforced all-black dress code.

For more information, including the complete lineup and how to get tickets (general on-sale starts Friday, Aug. 4), visit xcloakanddaggerx.com.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >