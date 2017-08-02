New Festival Featuring Jesus and Mary Chain, KMFDM Coming to DTLA This Fall

KMFDM Franz Schepers

Spaceland Presents, the bookers and event promoters behind the Echo, Regent Theater, Echo Park Rising and Twilight Concerts at Santa Monica Pier, have been aggressively expanding their operations in 2017. They added Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park to their collection of concert series (they also book MOCA Music and First Fridays at the Natural History Museum) and announced a new festival, Spaceland Block Party, just last month. Now they're adding yet another festival to their growing portfolio: Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn, which comes to the DTLA Broadway Theater District Oct. 20-21.

Co-produced with Restless Nites, Cloak & Dagger will feature a lineup heavy on goth, industrial, darkwave and other sounds representing the "dark side" of every major genre of music. Topping the bill are post-punk/shoegaze pioneers The Jesus and Mary Chain and electro-industrial veterans KMFDM, both of whom will have new albums to showcase — JMC's Damage and Joy, their first release in 19 years, and KMFDM's Hell Yeah, due out later this month. Local heroes She Wants Revenge and Poptone, the new band from former members of Tones on Tail and Love & Rockets, will co-headline.

The rest of the bill is a smartly curated mix of acts including Cold Cave, The Gaslamp Killer, TR/ST, Health, Com Truise, Mykki Blanco, Ho99o9, The Soft Moon and Drab Majesty. All have in common the fact that their music tends to be moody, heavy, dark — and you can dance to it.

The other brains behind Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn are Adam Bravin aka DJ Adam 12 and Michael Patterson, who run the weekly members-only dance club after which the festival is named. Bravin, who is also one-half of She Wants Revenge, DJs every Cloak & Dagger with mixes that might include anything from Mobb Deep to Nine Inch Nails, and he's clearly helped put together the festival lineup with a similar vibe in mind.

Like the club, Cloak & Dagger — Dusk Till Dawn will have a strictly enforced all-black dress code.

For more information, including the complete lineup and how to get tickets (general on-sale starts Friday, Aug. 4), visit xcloakanddaggerx.com.