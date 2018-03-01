Neil Young, Jack White and Robert Plant to Rock Arroyo Seco 2018

The lineup for the 2018 Arroyo Seco Festival, taking place on the grounds surrounding the Rose Bowl on June 23 and 24, was released on Thursday, with Neil Young, Jack White, Kings of Leon and Robert Plant topping a stellar two-day bill.

There are highlights all over the new poster, with hard rockers The Pretenders and British ska vets The Specials joined by jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and, oddly enough, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Saturday.