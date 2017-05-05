Music Tastes Good Festival Will Return to Long Beach With Ween, Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein, left, and Janet Weiss Timothy Norris

Music Tastes Good, the festival that debuted last fall in downtown Long Beach with performances by Warpaint, De La Soul, Sylvan Esso, Iron and Wine, The Melvins and The Specials among many others, will return in 2017. The KCRW-presented festival announced its lineup today, which includes headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney as well as such other notables as shoegaze legends Ride, Latin rock stalwarts Los Lobos and retro soul shouter Charles Bradley.

The festival's return was far from certain, especially when founder Josh Fischel died from liver disease less than a week after its debut. But Fischel's partners have decided to carry on the festival in honor of his legacy as a longtime advocate for live music in Long Beach.

"My sweet husband was brimming with vision and creativity and passion and love for art in all its forms," Fischel's widow, Abbie, said via a press release. "It is no small task to create a fest that truly represents the man he was, but I think we have done him justice."

The first iteration of Music Tastes Good distinguished itself from the recent glut of boutique music festivals with an exceptionally eclectic lineup, including many acts seldom seen on festival bills. The 2017 lineup continues in that vein; among the many intriguing non-headliners are British new wave veterans Heaven 17, alternative hip-hop heroes Digable Planets and electro-rock provocateur Peaches.

As befits its name, Music Tastes Good also has a strong food component, with a "Taste Tent" featuring chefs from New Orleans and Long Beach in what's being billed as a "port-to-port" culinary exchange between the two cities.

Music Tastes Good will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, in the waterfront Marina Green Park (a change from last year's location, which closed off a section of East Broadway and surrounding streets). Tickets go on sale one week from today on Friday, May 12. Visit MTGLB.co for more information.