Most Promising Fresh Festival Face Soothslayer Is All About the Interaction

Watching Soothslayer do a circle headbang is a sight to behold. She looks like she’s possessed, whipping around and pogoing, with sparks shooting out of her electric blue hair. It has taken a while for the drum ’n’ bass DJ and up-and-coming producer, who when she’s not on a flyer goes by Caroline Miller, to be able to let loose like this. Until not too long ago, much of her time behind the decks was with her head down, avoiding eye contact.

“Now interacting with the crowd is my favorite part,” she says, sitting in her cozy Studio City home + studio apartment, her darkly rimmed eyes sparkling. She re-enacts her recent DJ gig at EDC China on the Basspod Stage, hosted by Bassrush, Insomniac’s bass brand, for which she is a resident. She pumps her fist and points at the crowd she sees in her mind’s eye, making her scariest bass face.

“In China I was really getting into it. Just being wacky got them involved," she continues. "Getting them excited is what makes me excited. DJ Nightstalker taught me how to do that.”