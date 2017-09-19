Moses Sumney's Debut Album Is Getting Its Own Pop-Up Flower Shop

EXPAND Moses Sumney Ryan Hope

We've been enchanted with the fragile, hypnotic soundscapes of Moses Sumney since 2014, when we included him in our annual People issue. Back then, he was coming off the release of his debut EP, Mid-City Island, and playing opening gigs for Beck and Solange. (He's also, not to brag or anything, a former L.A. Weekly intern.) Three years later, he's finally gearing up to release his debut album, Aromanticism, on Friday, Sept. 22, on celebrated indie label Jagjaguwar — and based on what we've heard so far (including single "Doomed," below), it's a big leap forward for the singer-songwriter, who builds his hymnlike songs around sparse synths, acoustic guitar and his own achingly beautiful looped vocals.

To celebrate the release, record club Vinyl Me, Please is hosting a two-day Moses Sumney pop-up shop with a twist. Instead of the usual artist merch (though limited vinyl copies of Aromanticism will be available) the pop-up, co-produced by L.A. creative agency Yours Truly, will be an interactive flower shop at which visitors will be encouraged to create their own floral arrangements to add to a communal display. Inspired by Aromanticism's themes of deconstructing traditional concepts of love and romance, the goal of the shop is to transform the flower bouquet, that ultimate symbol of love as an exchange between two people, into something both more personal and more communal.

"This album is both conceptually and musically a triumph of the current state of romance in the digital age," says Alexandra Berenson, Vinyl Me, Please's A&R and new music lead. "We have been waiting a long time to work with a young artist as groundbreaking and promising as Moses, and are ecstatic to bring this to our members.”

The pop-up shop is free and open to the public and will take place at 5047 York Blvd. in Highland Park on Friday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8 p.m. If you can't get there in time to score one of the few copies of Aromanticism at the pop-up, you can sign up to join the Vinyl Me, Please record club before Oct. 15 to receive a copy. The limited-edition, half-black, half-white vinyl comes with a custom cocktail recipe and an art print by Australian artist Jonathan Zawada.

Though Sumney approved the shop's concept and added his input, he is not scheduled to make a personal appearance. You can, however, catch him at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, Sept. 24, as part of a stacked lineup that also includes Blood Orange, KING, Kelela and headliner Solange.