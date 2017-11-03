 


Morrissey in concert at Staples Center in 2013, at a show that was originally promoted as being all-vegetarian but did have meat options at some vendors.
Timothy Norris

Hollywood Bowl's Food Vendors Go All-Vegetarian for Morrissey

Andy Hermann | November 3, 2017 | 10:00am
As his fans well know, Morrissey is no shrinking violet when it comes to his advocacy for animal rights and vegetarianism. He's been a longtime supporter of PETA and other animals-rights groups, and frequently demands that concert venues refrain from cooking or serving meat during his shows.

Today, the Hollywood Bowl announced that for Moz's shows there next week, it will become the latest venue to honor the singer's meat-free M.O. For the first time, according a press release, all menus at the Bowl's various food vendors will go completely vegetarian (though not full vegan — some dishes will still contain cheese and other animal products).

The menus — overseen by Suzanne Goin of Lucques and A.O.C. fame, and operated by Sodexo Sports & Leisure — will include such vegetarian fare as falafel burgers, potato tacos, veggie sandwiches, roasted vegetable "farmer's plates" and the ever-inescapable avocado toast. For the box seat crowd, options include a "vegetarian Moroccan feast for two" with hummus, spiced carrot salad, labneh, grilled market vegetables and an olive oil cake for dessert (all for a cool $98).

As at all Hollywood Bowl events, patrons will be allowed to bring in their own food items (though because this is a lease event, outside alcohol will be prohibited). So fans will presumably be able pack in deli sandwiches and charcuterie plates if they're really determined to flaunt Morrissey's wishes.

Morrissey's past attempts to persuade venues to go vegetarian have not been without controversy. In 2013, after the singer's publicists announced that Staples Center had agreed to go meatless for Moz, the arena sent out its own press release clarifying that they had only agreed to offer more "meat-free options." In 2015, Madison Square Garden continued to serve meat in VIP areas despite initially agreeing to honor the singer's demands. And last year, when Morrissey successfully convinced Riot Fest organizers in the famously meat-loving city of Chicago to prevent food vendors from cooking or selling meat during his set, one food vendor called Puffs of Doom (which kinda sounds like a Morrissey song title) protested the ban by serving a sandwich called the "Pork Morrissey."

Morrissey headlines the Hollywood Bowl next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, with special guest Billy Idol. No word on whether Idol has been asked to omit "Flesh for Fantasy" from his set list.

 
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

