10 More Underrated '90s Bands You Need to Hear Now

Detail from the cover of Skunk Anansie's 1996 album, Stoosh Epic/One Little Indian

People love to wallow in nostalgia, recalling the music that was the soundtrack to their formative years. They also love to learn new things — so our previous list of underrated '90s bands, as well as the underrated '80s bands lists that ran before it, were a hit with the readers. And we want to give you what you want, so here are 10 more '90s bands that you really should know about.

My own formative musical years, between the ages of 15 and 25, took place in '90s England, and so many a night, or summer festival, was spent watching these 10 bands and many more besides. These groups were relatively well-know across the Atlantic, receiving some radio play and national magazine attention, but didn't have quite the same impact over here. Some of them you might vaguely remember, others you might not remember at all. But hey, it's never too late. Dig in.

The Wildhearts

This unruly Geordie crew have to be at the top of this particular pile because, were there any justice at all in music (and we all know by now that there isn’t), then everybody would know The Wildhearts. Frontman Ginger Wildheart can shit a great song, as he has proven time and time again ever since the band’s ’92 debut EP Mondo Akimbo a-Go-Go and the following year’s bonafide classic debut album, Earth vs the Wildhearts. Those records and the accompanying singles were everything great about rock & roll all rolled up into a grimy package: huge tunes that rival Cheap Trick, a healthy punk ‘tude, and musicianship that takes in everything from The Beatles to The Ramones. The B-side “29 x the Pain” sees Ginger spell out all of his influences for our convenience, with lines such as, “Here, sitting in my room, with the Replacements and Husker Du, like a rebel without a clue.” The band is still a going concern today, though Ginger allows himself to stretch his musical legs with other projects, like the breathtakingly brutal Mutation and his eclectic solo work. Those just starting to get to know the work of Ginger and The Wildhearts now are lucky — you have over two-and-a-half decades of incredible music to discover.

Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine

The British indie scene of the 1990s threatened to be inundated with “Madchester” bands for a while, many of whom were taking themselves way too seriously (see The Stone Roses and The Charlatans, though the trend can be traced back to Morrissey). Leave it to the bands further south, in Birmingham (The Wonder Stuff and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin) and all the way down in South London (Carter USM) to brighten up the indie landscape a little. Carter’s gift was to integrate acerbic wit and topical subjects with the catchiest of melodies. They put out eight studio albums between 1990 and ’98, and though they officially split at the beginning of ’98, the duo of Jim Bob and Fruitbat still reunite for the occasional show. Which is great, because songs like “Sheriff Fatman” and “The Only Living Boy in New Cross” deserve a live airing now and again.

Skunk Anansie

The members of Skunk Anansie made it their business to wake everyone the hell up from the very first note of opening song “Selling Jesus” on debut album Paranoid & Sunburnt, right up until they called it quits way too early in 2001. Singer Skin was and is a force of nature — a woman very happy to tackle, through her lyrics, the issues that a black, gay woman is forced to deal with on a daily basis. The song titles on that debut were revealing: “Intellectualise My Blackness,” “Little Baby Swastikkka,” “100 Ways to Be a Good Girl” — Skunk were not holding back. The music was incessant, pile-driving hard rock, while Skin wailed her lungs out. She meant every damned note, and why they split in 2001 after just three amazing albums is a head-scratcher. They saw sense and got back together a decade later, and have put out a further three albums since. And they still don’t hold anything back.



Therapy?

Northern Irish oiks Therapy? (the question mark is a part of the name) have gone through a few minor stylistic changes over the years, but the core of the sound has always been moody yet irresistibly melodic alternative rock. At their commercial peak, they even had a cellist in the band, but hardcore fans insist that Therapy? operates better as a stripped-down trio. Frontman Andy Cairns, as well as being widely heralded as one of the nicest guys in rock across the pond, has a voice that can switch between Satan-caustic and crooner-sweet in a heartbeat. While most people maintain that 1994’s Troublegum album remains their best, blessed with the classic, undeniable “Screamager” single, it was the following year’s Infernal Love that saw them peak commercially — that year at Donington, they were second on the festival bill behind Metallica and ahead of Slayer and White Zombie. Their albums since then might not have had the same impact, but Therapy? have yet to release a bad one.

Utah Saints

Leeds (not Utah) electronic act Utah Saints are far from prolific — they only put out one album in the ‘90s, their 1992 self-titled debut, and have only managed one more since, though they remain active. But still, what an album that first record was. By ’92, the rave scene in Britain was in full effect, with scenesters invading warehouses for illegal parties and getting all loved up on E. A few different artists attempted to take that energy and make something radio-friendly out of it, and projects like Utah Saints, The Shamen and, of course, The Prodigy were among the most successful. Three top ten singles and another five top 40 singles is evidence that Britain went crazy for these guys for a short while, and samples of musicians as eclectic as Kate Bush and Slayer helped extend their reach.