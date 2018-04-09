Monogem Drops Intoxicating New Video for "Get You High"

Jen Hirsh has been writing dark pop songs for several years as Monogem, named after the glowing remnant of an exploded star. Last fall saw the release of her seven-track sophomore EP, 100%, and she wasted no time writing and recording more material; her new single, “Get You High,” is already all over the airwaves of KCRW.

Today we are graced with a new clip for that single, directed by Finders Pictures. Many scenes could be described as balanced, whether in reference to cast-blocking, colors or diet. An argument for moral imbalance could also be made, but we won’t spoil the story’s end.