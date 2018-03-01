Moby Finds His Meditation and Activism Are Conducive to Electronic Inspiration

It's a calm, warm afternoon in Los Angeles. The hum in the air is a comforting blend of chatter and birdsong, the smell a curiously intoxicating mixture of city and greenery. It's a very "L.A." vibe-soup — "natural oasis" and "new world" making for fascinating bedfellows. And that all suits Moby, whose public persona, the image that he lives through the many aspects of his work, mashes nature with technology.

The Trails Cafe in Griffith Park is the ideal location to meet, too. The outdoor picnic tables are surrounded by stunning, overhanging trees, which, together with the dusty path and nearby families, offer a rural island in an urban ocean.

Moby ambles into it all and, with his typical air of serenity, only enhances the mood of SoCal relaxation. That's quite a feat for an artist who has sold 20 million records worldwide and is seen as a pioneer of electronic music. Moby was one of those who smashed the wall between underground dance-cool and mega–pop success. There was a time when his songs were heard on what seemed like every commercial on TV, as his profile lit up the mainstream. That earned him as many critics as plaudits, but that comes with the territory.

But in person, Moby is the anti-star, the very definition of an Everyman. Only the two assistants who accompany him to this interview, one somehow appropriately buying him granola before merging into the foliage, betray the fact that he is who he is. The nearby mothers, playing with their kids, sure have no idea.

At 52, Moby is as passionate as he's ever been about his music, and recent albums prove that he's more interested in challenging perceptions and conventional genre boundaries than shifting units. Sales are a bonus, of course, but Moby is a true artist.

There are other elements that fuel him, too: His desire to see President Trump out of office is something that, when approached, elicits a passionate response.

"I doubt that Trump will finish out his term — chances are super slim," he says. "If I had to guess, that means he is going to resign at some point. What's going to happen is that Mueller is going to come to him and say, 'Look, here is what we have on you. This will tear the country apart, you should just resign.' The stuff they have is so deep and so gnarly and he is so corrupt. Like Nixon."

Moby's public persona is that of a very sedate, almost monklike, EDM guru. He's a tireless activist for animals and the environment, yet his slight frame and quiet demeanor, together with his famed veganism, fit comfortably with the punk-rock fire that's undoubtedly in his belly.

When we meet, he's dressed down in Adidas sneakers; a white hat from his vegan restaurant, Little Pine (100 percent of the profits go to animal rights causes); jeans; and a black T-shirt from the Broome Street Ganesha temple, a South Indian Hindu temple in Brooklyn. We ask if he's wearing the shirt because he misses New York City.

"No way," Moby bites back. "My friend Eddie sent it to me. I like it cuz it's comfy."

Moby in Griffith Park Ryan Orange

Moby's 15th studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt, drops on March 2. Fans of Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five will recognize the album's title, and that sort of literary reference should come as no surprise. Extremely, notoriously well-read, though with little interest in contemporary authors (due to what he views as a worrying lack of literary heroes nowadays), Moby has a knack for borrowing ideas from bigger concepts and fitting them into his own work. Two of the new album's song titles ("Mere Anarchy" and "The Ceremony of Innocence") are taken from W.B. Yeats' poem "The Second Coming."

"My literary heroes were mainly writers and artists in the 20th century. [Jean-Paul] Sartre, [James] Baldwin, [Albert] Camus, [Ernest] Hemingway," Moby says. "Maybe this is the old guy complaining, but a lot of art and literature was really consumed with giant existential questions. Very broad and far-reaching."

Moby feels compelled to, in his own tongue-in-cheek words, steal ideas from 20th-century writers, because he feels that there is nobody today addressing the baffling qualities of the human condition. Modern literature leaves him feeling empty, as if he's been told nothing of value.

"What's going on now is that a lot are either escapist or provincial," he says. "White people in Brooklyn writing books for white people in Brooklyn. The only insight is, like, 'Growing up suburban, upper-middle-class was interesting and had issues.'?"

The deep dives and heavy reading seem to be helping; Moby just finished his second memoir, though it's currently untitled. The plan is to release it as two books, covering childhood and adulthood, the parts of his life that he felt weren't covered in the first one, 2016's Porcelain: A Memoir. On their own, he says, neither book was strong enough.

His disdain for the behavior of humanity is a theme that fuels pretty much everything Moby does; his activism and philanthropic endeavors, certainly. But his music, too. In describing the subtext for the new album, Moby points out that, up until 100 years ago, all the adversity humans encountered was foisted upon us: being eaten by bears, being caught in an avalanche or having our teeth rot out of our heads.

"But something happened at the end of the 19th century, into the early 20th century, where we learned how to control everything," he says. "All the things that used to kill us, we now were able to master them. So we are created with this blank slate, this tabula rasa of a planet, that we could do anything with. Yet what we did was create hell. Every problem, from climate change to war, rape, antibiotic resistance to child abuse ... we are the ones doing it. And it's so stupid. The album title and the cover art are about that."