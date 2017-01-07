Missing Music Video Director Travis Peterson Found Dead

A body found on Friday night in La Cañada Flintridge was identified as that of L.A. music video director Travis Peterson. Photo by Megan Alderson, courtesy of Emilie Halpern

A body found in a parked car in La Cañada Flintridge on Friday night has been identified as that of missing filmmaker and music video director Travis Peterson.

A representative at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that the body found in a Volvo in a parking garage at the 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, near a Sports Chalet store, was Peterson's.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, along with the coroner's office, are investigating Peterson's death, the cause of which remains unclear. According to the sheriff's department, Peterson's body was found at 7:25 p.m. on Friday night. A representative for the sheriff's department told ABC7 News that there were "no obvious signs of foul play."

Peterson had been missing since Dec. 29. Emilie Halpern, Peterson's wife, previously told L.A. Weekly she received a message from him around 2 p.m. that day, but had been unable to reach him since.

Halpern posted an update on Instagram this morning. "Travis has been found," Halpern wrote. "I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who shared information and searched for him. He was found because of his friends. This is a devastating loss and we are heartbroken. Sending love to you all."

Peterson was noted for directing videos for L.A.'s indie rock scene, for artists like Ariel Pink, Glass Candy, Vivian Girls and Nite Jewel. Peterson's aesthetic amplified the particular handmade quality behind many of those artists' work.

Peterson also worked on videos by Julia Holter and Seth Bogart. His wife, Halpern, is also a noted visual and conceptual artist.

Peterson previously played music himself, in the bands Moog, Pong and Cherubino.

Recently, the filmmaker had worked on a freelance basis for BBC News as a cameraman and editor, where he covered the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

He was the father with Halpern of a 4-year-old son.