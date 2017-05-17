Milck Announces New Music and Atlantic Records Deal in Letter to Fans

EXPAND MILCK Jimmy Fontaine

Since singing her song "Quiet" at the Jan. 21 women's march, L.A. singer-songwriter MILCK's life has become a whirlwind. She's performed the song everywhere from ACLU-hosted town halls to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Now, she's being given an even bigger platform from which to spread her message and music, via a deal with major label Atlantic Records, home to such artists as Paramore, Bruno Mars and Lykke Li.

In a letter to fans shared exclusively with L.A. Weekly, MILCK thanks her "#ICantKeepQuiet family" for their love, support and "countless messages, some sharing stories of persistence and strength — others of heartbreak and survival." She then reveals that she's been working on new songs and says, "After much loving consideration, I have decided to partner up with Atlantic Records to release this new music. I am proud to be part of a label run by strong women and supportive men. Atlantic respects my vision and I'm loving the way we are collaborating already."

You can read the full letter below.