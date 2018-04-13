 


Livingmore
Livingmore
Courtesy of Alex Moore

Premiere: Local Rock Queens Form Sisterhood of the Traveling Wilburys

Zoë Elaine | April 13, 2018 | 6:10am
AA

Time to ruin more testosterone-centric childhoods with another all-female reboot, this time of The Traveling Wilburys. Aptly called Sisterhood of the Traveling Wilburys, five of L.A.’s strongest singer-songwriters came together for a cover of “Handle Me With Care,” which makes its debut today.

Conceived by Alex Moore of Livingmore, the track could not have been possible without the contributions of Lauren Ruth Ward, Kat Meoz, Laura Jean Anderson and Kat Myers, not to mention Liv Slingerland, who accompanies on guitar.

“‘Handle Me With Care’ has always been one of my favorite songs, and I thought it would be really fun to do a version with some great female rock vocalists who are currently making an impact on the L.A. music scene,” Moore says.

While it’s not clear whether they will be pursuing a full-length record, it’s safe to assume this won’t be the last collaboration from these talented ladies.

