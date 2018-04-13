Premiere: Local Rock Queens Form Sisterhood of the Traveling Wilburys

Time to ruin more testosterone-centric childhoods with another all-female reboot, this time of The Traveling Wilburys. Aptly called Sisterhood of the Traveling Wilburys, five of L.A.’s strongest singer-songwriters came together for a cover of “Handle Me With Care,” which makes its debut today.

Conceived by Alex Moore of Livingmore, the track could not have been possible without the contributions of Lauren Ruth Ward, Kat Meoz, Laura Jean Anderson and Kat Myers, not to mention Liv Slingerland, who accompanies on guitar.