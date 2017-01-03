menu

Lightning in a Bottle 2017 Early-Bird Tickets Go on Sale Today


Lightning in a Bottle 2017 Early-Bird Tickets Go on Sale Today

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 9:02 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Revelers at last year's Lightning in a Bottle
Revelers at last year's Lightning in a Bottle
Jason Siadek
Perennially popular music and arts festival Lightning in a Bottle returns to the San Antonio Recreation Area in Bradley, running May 24-29 this year, and although the lineup has not yet been announced, dedicated fans will have a chance starting at 10 a.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 3) to purchase early-bird tickets at a special discount price.

This year, festival organizers the Do Lab have announced a few changes, most notably: For the first time, no one-day or two-day passes will be sold, and overall attendance will be capped at last year's capacity, which likely means the event will sell out. During the early-bird ticket sale, which will last for just 24 hours (or until early-bird tickets are sold out), attendees will be able to purchase either the standard four-day pass or the "early arrival" five-day pass, as well as vehicle passes, boutique camping packages and lightning bus passes.

Lightning in a Bottle is a "transformational" festival, which in addition to music and art includes classes, workshops and guest speakers covering a range of topics and activities, from yoga and healing arts to technology and social activism. Past headliners have included Flume, Odesza, Moby and Little Dragon.

"We’ve got more than a few unprecedented surprises in store for LIB this year," festival co-founder Dede Flemming said via a press release. "We’re particularly excited because for people who know LIB well, 2017 will mark a return to our roots, but for those who are just getting to know us it will be seen as an evolutionary leap for not just Do LaB but for the industry too."

For more presale information and to purchase tickets, visit the Lightning in a Bottle website.

Andy Hermann
