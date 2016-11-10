menu


Leonard Cohen Has Died at 82

Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 6:17 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
Leonard Cohen performing at Coachella in 2009
Leonard Cohen performing at Coachella in 2009
Timothy Norris
Canadian poet, singer and songwriter Leonard Cohen has died, according to an announcement on his Facebook page. He was 82.

Born in a predominantly English-speaking suburb of Montreal in 1934, Cohen began his career as a poet and novelist. He turned his attention to songwriting in the 1960s and achieved early success with delicate folk songs like "Suzanne" and "Bird on the Wire." In the '80s, he was rediscovered by a younger generation of fans thanks to the success of his 1988 album I'm Your Man and covers of his 1984 song "Hallelujah" by John Cale and Jeff Buckley.

Cohen's 14th studio album, You Want It Darker, was just released on Oct. 21.

A memorial for Cohen will take place in Los Angeles at a later date, according to his Facebook page. A cause of death was not immediately reported.

