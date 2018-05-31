Lee Angel: The Muse Who Had a Front-Row Seat to Rock History

Dancer Lee Angel was midcentury rock & roll's premier muse, a backstage asset who exerted an irresistible force over Little Richard, Screamin' Jay Hawkins and Jackie Wilson.

She was both a burlesque legend and the ultimate rock & roll insider — when John Lennon and Yoko Ono got together, Apple execs ponied up long coin and begged Angel to break 'em up — but she would have no part of the sleazy scheme, she has said.

For Angel, it all started as an out-of-nowhere fluke. "It was 1956, I was done with high school for the day and out doing an errand for my stepmom," Angel says. "All the kids were excited about the big dance that night with Little Richard, but they said, 'We know you won't be there,' because I hated Little Richard's music."