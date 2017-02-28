Lady Gaga Will Replace Beyoncé at Coachella, Billboard Reports

Lady Gaga at the Nokia Theater in 2009 Timothy Norris

Unnamed sources have told Billboard that Lady Gaga is confirmed to fill the Coachella headlining slot Beyoncé vacated last week due to her pregnancy. Gaga would headline each Saturday of the festival's consecutive weekends, April 15 and 22.

According to Billboard's source, Coachella organizers Goldenvoice made it a priority to find another female artist to replace Beyoncé. The last woman to headline the festival was Björk in 2007.

Gaga's Coachella dates would come well in advance of her Joanne World Tour, which the singer announced after her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI. That tour, named after her latest album, begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver and includes L.A. stops at the Forum on Aug. 8 and 9, plus an additional show added by popular demand on Dec. 18.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Joanne World Tour is being produced by Goldenvoice's main rival, Live Nation. No official confirmation of the Billboard report has yet been issued by either Goldenvoice or Lady Gaga's representatives.