L.A. Weekly's Guide to SoCal Music Venues

Got a ticket to see a show and have questions about the venue? L.A. Weekly is here to help with an incredibly comprehensive guide to clubs, concert halls, stadiums, arenas and everything in between. You'll find parking information, contact details and handy "know before you go" tips in our alphabetical list. Now get out there and catch a show! (You'll find a summer's worth here.)

1720, 1720 E. 16th St., downtown.

L.A.'s first fully permitted all-ages warehouse venue features the highest quality sound/lighting production of any venue this size in L.A. (750 capacity).

Parking: Free street parking. Uber & Lyft recommended. Valet for special events only.

Know Before You Go: Two full bars with top-shelf liquor and premium cocktail options. Full restaurant (executive chef Felix Barron of Resident). Outdoor smoking/drinking area. Wheelchair accessible.

EXPAND The Theatre at Ace Hotel used to be the United Artists movie palace. Levan TK

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL, 929 S. Broadway, downtown; (213) 623-3233, Theatre.AceHotel.com.



Literally the foundation of downtown's Ace Hotel, its theater is a delicately restored 1920s movie palace with a three-story grand lobby.

Parking: Valet. More than 1,200 parking spaces within a few blocks (rates from $10 to $30).

Know Before You Go: Ace Hotel DTLA is next door to the theater, offering multiple dining and drinking options. The Theatre at Ace Hotel also runs a concession stand during each show, with full bar and snacks.

ALEX THEATRE, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale; 818-243-ALEX (2539), AlexTheatre.org.

This 1,413-seat performing arts and entertainment center is a registered historic landmark in the heart of downtown Glendale.

Parking: $1 validation provided for nearby parking structures, plus metered parking on Brand Boulevard and adjacent side streets.

Know Before You Go: Recently voted the L.A. HOT LIST's Best Concert Venue in Los Angeles, the Alex Theatre hosts a variety of programming, including music, theater, dance, comedy, film and onstage conversations, and is a popular filming location.

Amoeba Records on Sunset Boulevard hosts numerous in-store performances. Ted Soqui

AMOEBA MUSIC, 6400 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 245-6400, amoeba.com.

The world's largest independent record store hosts regular free live performances, including major artists (such as Paul McCartney, Deftones and Lana Del Rey) playing in an unusually intimate and informal setting.

Parking: Free lots beneath (entrance on Cahuenga) and behind (entrance on Ivar) the store. Maximum parking time two hours. Discounted validated parking at the ArcLight Cinemas garage across the street for two hours, with purchase. Don't park at Jack in the Box!

Know Before You Go: All Amoeba in-store performances are free and all-ages. For a calendar of upcoming shows visit amoeba.com/live-shows/upcoming.

AMPLYFI, behind 5617½ Melrose Ave., Hollywood, AMPLYFi.com.

One of L.A.'s best-kept live music secrets, the intimate AMPLYFI is one of the few no-alcohol, all-ages music venues in the city, with great sound and atmosphere.

Parking: Plenty of street parking nearby, but read posted restrictions carefully.

Know Before You Go: AMPLYFi is located in the alley behind Astroburger, between Gower and El Centro. Open Thursday through Sunday.

AVALON HOLLYWOOD, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood; (323) 462-8900, AvalonHollywood.com.

Formerly the Palace, this club has been restored to its original glory while incorporating 21st-century technological wizardry, sights and sounds.

Parking: Paid parking lots next to Avalon and across the street, next to Capitol Records. Read posted restrictions carefully before using metered street parking.

Know Before You Go: Most concerts here are all-ages, but Avalon is 18+ on Thursdays, 19+ on Fridays and 21+ on Saturdays. Those without tickets should arrive early, as the Avalon frequently reaches capacity.

THE BAKED POTATO, 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Studio City; (818) 980-1615, TheBakedPotato.com.

This cozy blues, jazz and fusion-jazz joint puts the emphasis squarely on the music, attracting the likes of Allan Holdsworth, Bunny Brunel and Andy Summers.

Parking: Valet is $5.

Know Before You Go: Open nightly 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Showtimes are 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Two-drink minimum. All ages.

BELASCO THEATER, 1050 S. Hill St., downtown; (213) 746-5670, TheBelasco.com.

First opened in 1926, the iconic Belasco unveiled a $12 million restoration in 2011, including state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

Parking: There are several lots adjacent to the building as well as valet parking available at the front entrance.

Know Before You Go: Make sure to have ID if you plan to drink.

BEVERLY O'NEILL THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach; (562) 436-3661, LongBeachCC.com.

An intimate, 825-seat setting with excellent visibility that hosts award-winning theater and many of today's comedic talents as well as vocal artists.

Parking: On-site.

Know Before You Go: Box office opens an hour prior to showtime. Wheelchair-friendly.



BLACK RABBIT ROSE, 1719 N. Hudson Ave., Hollywood; (323) 461-1464, BlackRabbitRose.com.

A unique, multiroom nightlife experience, including a lounge serving Thai-Chinese bites and a theater hosting magicians, illusionists, burlesque dancers and more.

Parking: Valet, street.

Know Before You Go: Open Tue.-Sat., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

BLUE WHALE, Weller Court, 123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., #301, Little Tokyo; (213) 620-0908, BlueWhaleMusic.com.

A live jazz bar located in the heart of Little Tokyo, committed to providing quality live jazz music (including excellent acoustics) for everyone.

Parking: Metered parking is free after 8 p.m. in Little Tokyo. Underground parking structure beneath Weller Court ($9 flat fee). Several other parking lots nearby ($6 to $8).

Know Before You Go: Blue Whale is divided into two areas: a performance space and a bar.

BOOTLEG THEATER, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 389-3856, BootlegTheater.org.

A year-round inclusive art space for original, boundary-defying live theater, music and dance performances.

Parking: Street parking or free parking behind the blue church across the street.

Know Before You Go: Most shows at Bootleg are general admission unless otherwise noted. All seating is first come first served.

CAFE NELA, 1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park; CafeNELA.net.

Northeast L.A.'s home for music, featuring punk, hard rock, jazz, blues, heavy metal, experimental, psychedelic and ethnic genres.

Parking: Free street parking on Cypress Avenue and on San Fernando Road.

Know Before You Go: 21+. Beer and cider only. Open Thursday through Saturday nights, with variable hours on Sundays.

THE CANYON AGOURA HILLS, 28912 Roadside Drive, Agoura Hills; (818) 879-5016, CanyonClub.net.

A four-star dinner menu and a state-of-the-art sound and light system offer a full night of dinner and dancing to '70s, '80s and '90s favorites from Pat Benatar to Buddy Guy.

Parking: Ample free parking on site.

Know Before You Go: If you purchase a table ticket, you are required to buy food and/or beverage. Minimum spend is $25 per person, and you must arrive by 7 p.m. Under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

THE CANYON @ THE ROSE, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena; (888)645-5006, RoseConcerts.com.

Pasadena's newest live-entertainment venue presents performances by nationally acclaimed acts in an eclectic atmosphere that incorporates a state-of-the-art concert facility and a fine-dining restaurant.



Parking: Underground parking $6, with validation; street parking.

Know Before You Go: Guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult. If you purchase a table ticket, you are required to buy food and/or beverage. Minimum spend is $25 per person, and you must arrive by 7 p.m.

THE CANYON @ THE SABAN, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; (888) 645-5006, SabanConcerts.com.

The Canyon took over operations of this historic 1920s-style Art Deco theater in 2013 and has since brought some rock & roll back to Beverly Hills, booking the likes of Dokken, Chris Isaak, Buddy Guy and Yngwie Malmsteen.

Parking: Independent parking lots underground at 8383 Wilshire Blvd. (entrance on Gale, north of Wilshire) and at the Flynt Communications building on Hamilton, south of Wilshire. Most surrounding streets are permit-only.

Know Before You Go: Box office telephone hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Sunday.

THE CANYON SANTA CLARITA, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #1351, Santa Clarita; (818) 879-5016, WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com/Canyon-Santa-Clarita.



From the operators of the Canyon Club, the Rose and the Saban, the new Canyon Santa Clarita presents acclaimed artists across genres (Kenny Loggins, Dwight Yoakam, Stone Temple Pilots, Psychedelic Furs, etc.), with all the convenience and amenities of its mall location.

Parking: Huge free lot right next to the venue.

Know Before You Go: If you purchase a table ticket, you are required to buy food and/or beverage. Minimum spend is $25 per person, and you must arrive by 7 p.m.Under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

CATALINA JAZZ CLUB, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 466-2210, CatalinaJazzClub.com.

Incongruously located on the first floor of an office building, the classy Catalina has nonetheless hosted a veritable who's who of jazz legends including Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea, Marcus Miller and Wynton Marsalis.

Parking: Valet in the bar's parking structure (behind the venue on McCadden Place).

Know Before You Go: While there's no dress code as such, casual evening attire is the norm here. It's open for lunch, too, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim; (714) 712-2700, CityNationalGroveOfAnaheim.com.

Elegant and surprisingly intimate, this 1,700-capacity classic hosts more than 250 events — including concerts, comedy and traveling Broadway classics — annually.

Parking: Adjacent lot opens at least two hours prior to an event and is $12 per car. Pre-purchase parking at AXS.com or at the Grove box office.

Know Before You Go: Doors open one to two hours prior to showtime.

THE COACH HOUSE CONCERT HALL, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano; (949) 496-8930, TheCoachHouse.com.

A premier all-ages dinner theater hosting the best musicians of all genres, equally apt for family night and date night.

Parking: Free parking on-site.

Know Before You Go: Priority seating with dinner reservations based on first-call, first-reserve.

THE COFFEE GALLERY BACKSTAGE, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena; (626) 798-6236, CoffeeGallery.com.

A showroom featuring the best of national and international music, with no alcohol but plenty of coffeehouse-style drinks and food.

Parking: Plenty of free street parking. Park on Lake Avenue.

Know Before You Go: Arrive 30 minutes early.

THE COLBURN SCHOOL, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown; (213) 621-1050, ColburnSchool.edu.

A downtown music, dance and drama school featuring the Zipper Concert Hall, a 415-seat space with some of L.A.'s best acoustics.

Parking: California Plaza parking garage and the garage of Walt Disney Concert Hall (located on the west side of Grand Avenue, one block north of Zipper Concert Hall).

Know Before You Go: From August to June, solo, ensemble and dance performances are presented almost daily.

THE CONGA ROOM, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; (213) 745-0162, CongaRoom.com.

Located at L.A. Live, this 1,000-capacity nightclub and concert venue has hosted Prince, Black Eyed Peas, Gypsy Kings and Alejandro Fernandez.

Parking: Parking available in the East and West L.A. Live garages.

Know Before You Go: Upscale, fashionable attire preferred.

EXPAND The Dolby Theatre is internationally known as the home of the Oscars. Courtesy Dolby Theatre

DOLBY THEATRE, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. (Level 1 of Hollywood & Highland), Hollywood; (323) 308-6300, DolbyTheatre.com.

Serving as an ongoing showcase for the latest innovations in Dolby entertainment technology, this 3,400-seat theater has hosted the likes of Cirque du Soleil, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Prince and Stevie Wonder, in addition to the Oscars.

Parking: The subterranean Hollywood & Highland parking structure, accessed from Highland Avenue or Orange Drive, includes valet parking on level P2 for an additional $8 over regular parking rates.

Know Before You Go: Dolby Theatre typically opens one hour prior to the performance. Plan on arriving at least 30 minutes prior to the performance.

THE ECHO & ECHOPLEX, 1822 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 413-8200, TheEcho.com.

The Echo & Echoplex are go-to destinations for major local music events, dance nights and a wide spectrum of touring acts, while introducing some of the hottest bands to the L.A. scene.

Parking: Ample street parking (most meters end at 9 p.m., if not earlier). Public lots within walking distance.

Know Before You Go: No ins and outs.

EL CID, 4212 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 668-0318, ElCidSunset.com.

This authentic replica of a 16th-century Spanish tavern has produced its famed flamenco dinner shows since the 1960s and, more recently, had added a variety of live entertainment.

Parking: Valet or street parking on Sunset Boulevard.

Know Before You Go: Most shows are 21+, except the flamenco dinner shows.

EL REY THEATRE, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; (323) 936-6400, TheElRey.com.

A recently renovated 1936 art deco theater with world-class sound and lights, and a knack for snagging the most talked-about acts as they pass through town.

Parking: Valet service ($10) at the front of the theater; self-parking lot ($10) two blocks east at Wilshire and Cochran.

Know Before You Go: Most shows are all-ages, but not all.

EXCHANGE L.A., 618 S. Spring St., downtown; (213) 627-8070, ExchangeLA.com.

Paying homage to its opulent Art Deco past, Exchange L.A.'s 25,000 square feet on four floors serve as both a nightclub and a venue for live entertainment, concerts, film shoots, boxing matches, private parties, fashion shows and more.

Parking: Valet service is available on day of events in front of the venue.

Know Before You Go: Many shows sell out in advance. Presale tickets are highly suggested; go to ExchangeLA.com/tickets.

FivePoint Amphitheater is on the periphery of Irvine's Orange County Great Park. Live Nation/FivePoint

FIVEPOINT AMPHITHEATRE, 14800 Chinon, Irvine; FivePointAmphitheatre.com.

A 12,000-seat outdoor venue, opened in August 2017, hosting a broad variety of events and musical programming each concert season.

Parking: General, VIP/preferred and RV/limo parking available: FivePointAmphitheatre.com/parking-travel.

Know Before You Go: Hanjip Korean BBQ, Cassell's Hamburgers and Tackle Box Tacos concessions on-site.

FIVE STAR BAR, 267 S. Main St., downtown; (323) 428-4492, FiveStarBarDTLA.com.

Great music and art, over 50 types of beers, and perhaps the best burger in downtown L.A.

Parking: Street parking; public parking lot in rear.

Know Before You Go: Beer and wine only.

THE FONDA THEATRE, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 464-0808, FondaTheatre.com.

An ornate main room, relaxing rooftop patio and a super-sharp choice of talent have put this tastefully renovated, 1,200-capacity Hollywood landmark back in the top tier of Los Angeles venues.

Parking: SafetyPark is located right next to the Fonda, on Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street. Prices vary, depending on the day. Street parking is often available, and there is a nearby Metro station.

Know Before You Go: Cash-only box office at night, but an ATM is available at the venue. Shows at the Fonda are all ages, unless otherwise noted.

FORD THEATRES, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood; (323) 461-3673, FordTheatres.org.

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the Ford is perhaps L.A.'s most intimate and friendly outdoor amphitheater (1,200 seats), with dance, opera, theater, jazz, electro-soul and rock & roll under the stars through Oct. 28 this season.

Parking: On-site parking is very limited, and stacked (so no early exits). Off-site parking, with shuttle service, is available at 3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West. Carpooling, ride-sharing or taking the Metro is highly recommended.

Know Before You Go: During the season, grounds open for preshow picnicking two hours prior to performances.

THE FORUM, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood; (310) 330-7300, FabulousForum.com.

Reinvented in 2014, the 17,500-seat Forum is a world-class and unique entertainment venue that bridges its iconic past with superior sound, state-of-the-art technology and modern amenities.

Parking: On-site parking available.

Know Before You Go: Visit the Forum's outdoor Terrace before shows and enjoy a drink and a bite to eat from favorite L.A. eateries such as Boo's Philly Cheesesteaks, Loteria Grill, Pink's Hot Dogs and Orleans & York.

THE FOX THEATER POMONA, 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona; (877) 283-6976, FoxPomona.com.

A fully restored, 2,000-capacity art deco movie palace from Hollywood's golden age, which is now a state-of-the-art venue for concerts, cinema, performances and parties.

Parking: Numerous public parking lots nearby, most of which are $1 after 7 p.m. ($3 if you arrive before 7 p.m. and park for more than two hours).

Know Before You Go: Food available at the in-house Green Room restaurant (food is not allowed in the theater itself). Numerous full-service bars throughout.

GENGHIS COHEN, 740 N. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax District; (323) 653-0640, GenghisCohen.com.

An intimate acoustic/light band listening room inside a well-known upscale New York Chinese restaurant.

Parking: Small adjacent lot or street parking.

Know Before You Go: All ages; cash ticket sales only.

GETTY CENTER, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; (310) 440-7300, Getty.edu/360.

The campus of the world-famous Getty Museum, the Getty Center hosts live music event including Saturdays Off the 405, an outdoor music series offering evening city views and the chance to enjoy stimulating summer exhibitions in a relaxed atmosphere.

Parking: $15 per car or motorcycle; $10 after 3 p.m. (there is no street parking).

Know Before You Go: Metro bus lines 734 and 234 stop at the Getty Center entrance, located at the intersection of Getty Center Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard.

THE GLASS HOUSE, 200 W. Second St., Pomona; (909) 865-3389, TheGlassHouse.us.

All-ages music venue located in Historic Downtown Pomona, with a full bar, the adjacent Acerogami bar/lounge and the Glass House Record Store.

Parking: Free two-hour parking on the street and for a small fee in adjacent lots.

Know Before You Go: The Glass House Record Store is located at 248 W. Second St., where presale tickets for Glass House shows can be purchased.

GLEN HELEN AMPHITHEATER, 2575 Glen Helen Pkwy., Devore; (909) 880-6500, LiveNation.com/venues/14768/Glen-Helen-Amphitheater.

America's largest amphitheater, able to accommodate up to 65,000, located where the 15 and 215 freeways meet, just north of San Bernardino.

Parking: Parking is included in the ticket price for most concerts. When not included, the parking fee is $10 for the general lot, $20 for VIP parking and $50 for limo/RV parking.

Know Before You Go: Camping available at select events. No tailgating in the parking lots.

GRAMMY MUSEUM at L.A. LIVE, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A245, downtown; (213) 765-6800, GrammyMuseum.org.

The Grammy Museum hosts artist interviews, intimate performances, film screenings and lecture series in its immaculate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater: grammymuseum.org/programs.

Parking: There are nearly 4,000 parking spaces immediately adjacent to L.A. Live, and more than 16,000 parking spaces available within a 7- to 10-minute walk to the district. Convenient on-site parking is also available. For up-to-date parking information visit LALive.com/visitor-center/parking. There is easy Metro access as well.

Know Before You Go: Museum members get first notice of all programs. Theater is 200 seats, so tickets should be purchased in advance and large groups should show up early. GrammyMuseum.org/membership.

EXPAND Grand Park hosts a wide variety of events, from concerts to Fourth of July to Día de los Muertos. Will Tee Yang

GRAND PARK, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; (213) 972-8080, GrandParkLA.org.

A vibrant outdoor gathering place, the 12-acre Grand Park hosts community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations and many other activities that engage and attract visitors from all communities.

Parking: Available in Lot 10 on North Broadway between First and Temple streets, at 145 N. Broadway, with entrances on Broadway and on Hill Street ($3.50 per 15 minutes, or $20 maximum per day, and $10 per day for weekends, evenings and special events).

Know Before You Go: The Metro Red and Purple Lines serve the nearby Civic Center/Grand Park station.

GREEK THEATRE, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Griffith Park; (844) 524-7335, LAGreekTheatre.com.

This 5,901-seat outdoor venue in Griffith Park, built in 1929, is among L.A.'s most cherished public sites and has hosted some of music's unquestioned legends.

Parking: Off-site parking, with shuttle, is $10. Shuttle service begins two hours before showtime, with the last shuttle departing the theater 30 minutes after the conclusion of the show. For more information and to prepurchase parking, visit LAGreekTheatre.com/parking-shuttle.

Know Before You Go: Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue, but you can pre-order To-Go Dining (in advance) or purchase food at the venue. There are plenty of areas in the park to picnic outside the venue as well.

HAMMER MUSEUM, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; (310) 443-7000, Hammer.ucla.edu.

The Hammer focuses on contemporary art, especially the work of emerging and under-recognized artists, and presents programs — concerts, screenings, readings, talks and more — that spark meaningful encounters with art and ideas.

Parking: Available beneath the museum for $6 for the first three hours with museum validation, and $3 for each additional 20 minutes (with a $20 daily maximum); $6 flat rate after 6 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Parking is cash only.

Know Before You Go: Admission to all exhibitions and public programs is free and open to the public.

HARVARD & STONE, 5221 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; (747) 231-0699, HarvardAndStone.com.

Live music seven nights a week, weekend burlesque shows and no cover, with bespoke cocktails by a rotating brigade of mixologists.

Parking: Street parking and multiple nearby paid lots.

Know Before You Go: There is a dress code: shiny shirts, shorts, sports gear, flip-flops, most hats and loud colors are highly discouraged.

HARVELLE'S, 1432 Fourth St., Santa Monica; (310) 395-1676, Harvelles.com.

Established in 1931, this dark, sexy room is the oldest live-music venue on the Westside, hosting local, national and international music and cabaret acts including the C.C. Thomas All Star Jam Benefit (Mondays), House of Vibe (Wednesdays) and the Toledo Show (Sundays).

Parking: Santa Monica City Parking Structure No. 5 is located two doors south of the venue.

Know Before You Go: Harvelle's doesn't serve food, but there are numerous dining options nearby.

THE HI HAT, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; HiHat.la.

A good-sized, divey-hip Highland Park space hosting local up-and-coming artists as well as national touring acts, serving beer and wine.

Parking: Ample street parking, with most restrictions ending at 8 p.m. or earlier. Two adjacent lots are free after 9 p.m. but close at midnight.

Know Before You Go: Serves food. Pool tables.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, 2301 Highland Ave., Hollywood; (323) 850-2000, HollywoodBowl.com.

With a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the outdoor Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music.

Parking: Onsite parking is limited and stacked, so use park & ride ($7-$12) service from 14 convenient locations in the Southland. Shuttle lots ($6) offer convenient parking at three close-to-the-Bowl locations.

Know Before You Go: It's OK to bring food, wine and beer for all L.A. Phil–produced shows, but rules differ for lease events (a handful of shows per season), so check the website before you go.

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 962-7600, LiveNation.com/venues/14586/Hollywood-Palladium.

Originally opened in October 1940, the 3,700-capacity Palladium's recent renovation emulates its original architecture while incorporating expanded concessions, upgraded restrooms, improved interior lighting and major upgrades to the stage infrastructure.

Parking: There is a parking lot surrounding the Palladium, which usually ranges from $15 to $25. Parking is also available at the Sunset Media Center across the street on Argyle ($10-$20). Valet parking is available on the east side of the building near the intersection of El Centro and Sunset ($10-$20). To reserve a spot or look at additional parking lots in the surrounding areas, visit parkwhiz.com/the-hollywood-palladium-parking.

Know Before You Go: Will-call and the box office open one hour prior to doors on event days. The box office is also open on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for ticket sales to the Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern.

EXPAND The Hollywood Pantages' art deco interior has been beautifully restored. Lisa Horowitz

HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 468-1770, HollywoodPantages.com.

Painstakingly restored at the turn of this century to recapture its original 1930s art deco look and luxury, the 2,703-seat Pantages hosts epic musicals and, occasionally, concerts (which have included The Cure, Foo Fighters and Dream Theater).

Parking: More than a dozen independently managed parking lots located within two blocks (prices generally range from $10-$20). Valet available at the W Hollywood Hotel (directly opposite on Hollywood Boulevard) and at Eastown Parking (directly opposite on Argyle Street).

Know Before You Go: There is no elevator in the Pantages; the mezzanine (second) level is accessible only by stairs.

HONDA CENTER, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim; (714) 704-2400, HondaCenter.com.

Home to the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, Honda Center has established itself as a world leader among live music venues, including hosting megashows from The Rolling Stones, Pink and Justin Timberlake.

Parking: Varies by event (concerts or Ducks) and level; ranges from $20-$30 general at concerts up to $35 preferred for Ducks games.

Know Before You Go: Arrive early, beat traffic and enjoy many of the food and beverage options Honda Center has to offer. The newly expanded South Entrance adds an additional 10,000 square feet to the concourse and is home to the Sierra Nevada Draught House featuring award-winning beers; the Kitchen, serving freshly carved sandwiches and straight-from-the-grill tacos; and Express Eats, which gives fans a grab-n-go experience.

HOTEL CAFE, 1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 461-2040, HotelCafe.com.

One of L.A.'s most unassuming but worthwhile music venues, with a well-earned reputation for great sound and an all-around civilized and welcoming vibe in its two intimate rooms.

Parking: There are numerous parking options in the neighborhood, including street, paid lot and valet parking. Check HotelCafe.com/parking.html for up-to-date details.

Know Before You Go: All shows are 21+. Still photos are fine but no video allowed.

HOUSE OF BLUES ANAHEIM, 400 W. Disney Way, Ste 337, Anaheim; (714) 778-2583, HouseOfBlues.com/Anaheim.

A soulful intersection of food, music and art at the all-new House of Blues Anaheim at GardenWalk, which has rapidly established itself as one of the most beautiful concert venues on the West Coast.

Parking: One hour free parking at GardenWalk parking structure, with an additional two hours with validation.

Know Before You Go: Shows are all ages unless otherwise noted. Camera phones are allowed. ADA seating available by calling box office at (714) 778-2583.

JOE'S GREAT AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 4311 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank; (818) 729-0805, JoesGreatAmerican.com.

Now under new ownership, Joe's hosts live music and dancing nightly: swing, rock, country, rockabilly, blues, '80s and more.

Parking: Free parking lot, plus plenty of free, non-metered street parking.

Know Before You Go: Appetizers, burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, soups and salads and signature favorites served, plus full bar.

LA CITA BAR, 336 S. Hill St., downtown; (213) 687-7111, LaCitaBar.com.

A vibrant bar, live-music venue and night club located in the heart of downtown L.A. (next to Grand Central Market).

Parking: Street parking available. Major parking lots half a block north and south of venue.

Know Before You Go: La Cita opens daily at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

LEVITT PAVILION LOS ANGELES AT MACARTHUR PARK, 2230 W. Sixth St., downtown; (626) 683-3230, LevittLa.org

This venue's mission is to create stronger and more connected communities by making live music accessible to all, including 50 free summer concerts featuring both acclaimed emerging talent and seasoned, award-winning performers across a broad range of genres.

Parking: Street parking surrounding MacArthur Park and within walking distance to Levitt Pavilion is available. Four parking lots — each less than two blocks distant — stay open late every night during the concert season. Each lot costs $8 (cash).

Know Before You Go: Food and beverage vendors at every concert — or pack a picnic basket.

EXPAND The Lodge Room was once the home of Masonic Lodge 382, and later hosted wedding receptions, quinceañeras and community meetings. Ian Tilghman

LODGE ROOM, 104 N. Avenue 56, 2nd floor, Highland Park; (323) 509-2861, LodgeRoomHLP.com.

The second-floor Lodge Room, inside a Masonic temple built in 1922, offers music fans an escape from normalcy amidst its timeless architecture and modern decor, with a hip, something-happening magic surrounding every performance.

Parking: Multiple public lots surround the venue ($2.50 per day), plus ample street parking, with most restrictions ending at 8 p.m. or earlier.

Know Before You Go: The Metro Gold Line's Highland Park Station is just one block away, and the bus line stops in front of the building.

LONG BEACH ARENA, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach; (562) 436-3661, LongBeachCC.com.

This 13,500-seat megastructure is home to both major sporting events and big-name concerts, with its proximity to the 710 freeway making it a viable night out even for non-locals.

Parking: On-site outdoor lot.

Know Before You Go: Numerous food and beverage concessions on-site.

LONG BEACH TERRACE THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach; (562) 436-3661, LongBeachCC.com.

A full-production, 3,051-seat theater featuring world-class concert performances and Broadway shows. It also has a listening system installed for the hearing-impaired.

Parking: On-site.

Know Before You Go: Box office opens an hour prior to showtime. Wheelchair-friendly.

LOS GLOBOS, 3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 666-6669, ClubLosGlobos.com.

Since opening in the mid-1930s as L.A.'s first American Legion Hall, Los Globos has become one of the city's premier night clubs and a venue for proudly diverse live music in the heart of ultra-hip Silver Lake.

Parking: Lot parking $8-$10.

Know Before You Go: Two floors, each with its own stage, and four full bars. Ample VIP sections and a sizable smoking patio.

THE LOVE SONG, 446 S. Main St., downtown; (213) 284-5728, SpacelandPresents.com/info/The-Love-Song-Bar.

With reclaimed-wood surfaces and vinyl spinning on the record player, this classic cocktail den oozes an authentic downtown aura, with regular live music including weekly residencies.

Parking: Street parking.

Know Before You Go: Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

LUCKMAN FINE ARTS COMPLEX, 5151 State University Drive, El Sereno; (323) 343-6600, LuckmanArts.org.

On the campus of Cal State L.A., the laid-back Luckman complex hosts music, dance, theater, visual arts and film in its 1,152-capacity theater (with one of the largest stages in Los Angeles), a small amphitheater and the 300-seat Intimate Theatre.

Parking: A well-lit, secure parking structure adjacent to the front of the Luckman Complex is $2 for one hour; $4 for four hours; $8 all day.

Know Before You Go: There are no dining options on campus before or after performances but numerous restaurants in neighboring Alhambra and Monterey Park.

THE MASONIC LODGE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 469-1181, hollywoodforever.com/culture.

This intimate, opulent gem, located inside the storied Hollywood Forever Cemetery, hosts ultra-hip, in-the-know artists and (often "secret") shows by arena-level acts, which have included St. Vincent, Johnny Marr, Depeche Mode, The National, Billy Corgan and more.

Parking: Free on-site

Know Before You Go: Consistently great acoustics and not a bad seat in the house.

MAUI SUGAR MILL SALOON, 18389 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana; (818) 344-0034, facebook.com/MauiSugarMillSaloon.

Blending neighborhood bar with first-rate music venue, the Sugar Mill offers a rare opportunity to watch bands in a genuinely warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Parking: Huge free parking lot right in front.

Know Before You Go: 21+. Valid ID required of all customers. No cover. Two-drink minimum after 7 p.m.

THE MAYAN, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown; (213) 746-4674, ClubMayan.com.

Built in 1927 in the heart of downtown, the Mayan is a beautiful and historic theater equipped with an unprecedented inventory of stadium-quality audio equipment, intelligent lighting and panoramic LED displays.

Parking: Valet, self-park, street.

Know Before You Go: On Fridays and Saturdays, the Mayan transforms into a visually and musically stunning mega-club.

McCABE'S GUITAR SHOP, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 828-4497, McCabes.com.

This venerated acoustic music store, opened in 1958, includes a 150-seat listening room with a classy sound system that has hosted the likes of Beck, Lucinda Williams, Cat Power and Sun Ra.

Parking: U.S. Bank at 33rd and Pico (two blocks east), free after 6 p.m.

Know Before You Go: Shows start on time!

MICROSOFT THEATER, 777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown; (213) 763-6000, MicrosoftTheater.com.

This 7,100-seater hosts more than 120 music, family, dance and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions and product launches annually, with no seat further than 220 feet from its state-of-the-art stage.

Parking: Olympic East and West parking lots located underground at Microsoft Theater, with several lots only a short walk from the theater. Prepaid parking is available at AXS.com. There are also more than 20,000 parking spaces within a 10-minute walk of L.A. Live and easy Metro access.

Know Before You Go: No ins and outs.

THE MINT, 6010 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-City; (323) 954-9400, TheMintLA.com.



For more than 80 years, this live-music jewel and landmark has been offering intimate concerts seven nights a week, boasting exceptional sound quality, warm ambiance and imaginative bites.



Parking: Plenty of street and neighborhood parking is free after 6 p.m. Valet parking also available.

Know Before You Go: Age restrictions vary by show (check website). Open 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly.

MOLLY MALONE'S, 575 S. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove; (323) 935-1577, MollyMalonesLA.com.

This fun Irish pub features an exceptional live-music room, making for a best-of-both-worlds combo of friendly locals' hangout and unpretentious, music-first venue.

Parking: Street parking on Fairfax and Sixth Street.

Know Before You Go: 21+. Irish-inspired lunch and dinner menu (no lunch Saturday and Sunday).

EXPAND Falling James

THE MOROCCAN LOUNGE, 901 E. First St., downtown; (213) 395-0610, TheMoroccan.com.

A cozy Arts District room with on-point sound and lights (and food!), the Moroccan hosts live music nightly in a relaxed, comfy ambiance.

Parking: Relatively easy street parking (most meters are free after 6 p.m.), but ride-share remains a great option.

Know Before You Go: Metro Gold Line's Little Tokyo/Arts District Station is just a 5-minute walk. Kitchen is open until 11:30 p.m.

THE MUSIC CENTER OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown; (213) 972-7211, MusicCenter.org.

With four iconic theaters and four renowned resident companies (Center Theatre Group, the L.A. Master Chorale, the L.A. Opera and the L.A. Philharmonic), the Music Center is L.A.'s performing arts destination.

Parking: The Music Center garage costs $9, beginning at 4:30 p.m. for evening performances or two hours prior to matinees. Valet parking is available at the Hope Street carriage port and the Founders Circle Parking Garage at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Know Before You Go: During the Music Center Plaza's current renovation, parking may only accept cash for payment.

THE NOVO BY MICROSOFT, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; (213) 765-7000, TheNovoDTLA.com.

Located at downtown's L.A. Live, the 2,300-capacity Novo is exclusively booked by Goldenvoice (creator of the Coachella and Stagecoach fests and operator of numerous successful L.A. venues), ensuring the hottest acts and best in intimate live performances, all with exemplary acoustics.

Parking: Parking lots controlled by L.A. Live open 2½ hours prior to events and close one hour after an event concludes. Prepaid parking is available when you purchase your tickets at AXS.com.

Know Before You Go: Exclusive catering by Wolfgang Puck.

THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, 842 S. Broadway, downtown; (877) 677-4386, LAOrpheum.com.

The 2,000-seat Orpheum is one of L.A.'s most venerable landmarks, hosting everything from a young Judy Garland's 1933 vaudeville performance to the filming of American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance and America's Got Talent.

Parking: Numerous public lots in the immediate vicinity.

Know Before You Go: The Orpheum does not prohibit cameras and recording devices, but the artists performing often request that these not be allowed in, so the venue recommends leaving them at home.

PACIFIC AMPHITHEATRE, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa; (714) 708-1500, PacAmp.com.

With its 8,500-capacity, Orange County's premier concert venue — conveniently located near the 55, 73 and 405 freeways — draws acts as diverse as Trevor Noah, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Rebelution, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, Stray Cats and many more.

Parking: General parking is available for $10; reserved parking is $30. Visit PacAmp.com for more information.

Know Before You Go: All tickets include OC Fair admission. Avoid the traffic and arrive early to enjoy the fair!

PALADINO'S NIGHT CLUB, 6101 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana; (818) 342-1563, PaladinosClub.com.

This long-running, 350-capacity Valley staple books concerts — predominantly rock, metal, alternative and pop tribute acts — every Friday and Saturday, along with the occasional weekday event.

Parking: Ample free parking.

Know Before You Go: Paladino's is right across the street from the Metro Orange Line (Reseda station).

PAPPY & HARRIET'S PIONEERTOWN PALACE, 53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown; (760) 365-5956, PappyandHarriets.com.

A legend among locals and travelers alike since 1982, Pappy & Harriet's has become an alt-country and indie-rock fave, with friendly service and epic mesquite barbecue.

Parking: As you approach Pappy and Harriet's, disregard cars parked on the main road. Keep going. Pass Pappy and Harriet's and enter the parking lot on the right. Do not park on Pioneertown Road.

Know Before You Go: Make a dinner reservations in advance, and check the weather!

THE PEPPERMINT CLUB, 8713 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; (424) 335-0575, PeppermintClub.com.

While its dark tones, softly vibrant textures and funky lighting evoke a 1960s music lounge, the Peppermint Club boasts utterly up-to-date production values for live music and listening parties.

Parking: Street and valet.

Know Before You Go: Opened in 2017, the Peppermint Club is a partnership between h.wood group (Blind Dragon, Shorebar, etc.) and Interscope Records.

PERMANENT RECORDS, 5116 York Blvd., Highland Park; (323) 739-6141. Also 5123½ York Blvd., Highland Park; (323) 739-0591; and 1816 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 413-3030; PermanentRecordsLA.com.

These intimate, carefully curated vinyl meccas, located in Highland Park and Echo Park, also host intimate performances from both local and touring acts.

Parking: Street.

Know Before You Go: Hand-picked vinyl selection refreshed every week.

REDWOOD BAR & GRILL, 316 W. Second St., downtown; (213) 680-2600, TheRedwoodBar.com.

Whether you're pulling up a stool to enjoy L.A.'s finest musical fare, or enjoying culinary delights at one of its captain's tables, you'll find the warm and inviting Redwood welcomes guests new and old with a hearty "ahoy!"

Parking: Meter parking on Second, Hill and Broadway. Paid lots on Hill Street between Second and Third streets.

Know Before You Go: 21+. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The Redwood is conveniently located right next to the Civic Center Red Line Metro stop.

THE REGENT THEATER, 448 S. Main St., downtown; (323) 384-5727, TheRegentTheater.com.

A grandly restored former grindhouse cinema in downtown L.A., with almost universally clear sightlines, the Regent conveniently shares real estate with Prufrock Pizzeria.

Parking: Surface parking lots and valet.

Know Before You Go: The Love Song Bar (see above) is next door.

REPUBLIC OF PIE, 11118 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood; (818) 308-7990, RepublicOfPie.com.

As if serving gourmet coffee and fresh-baked indulgences weren't enough, Republic of Pie also hosts local singer-songwriters nightly in a stylish setting of reclaimed wood, metal and glass.

Parking: Street.

Know Before You Go: Happy hour is 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

RESIDENT, 2216 S. Hewitt St., downtown; (213) 628-7503, ResidentDTLA.com.

At the heart of downtown L.A.'s Arts District, this multi-use space, which also features a bar and substantial beer garden, includes a tastefully designed, 210-capacity brick-and-beams music venue.

Parking: Street.

Know Before You Go: On-site food truck, KTCH DTLA, is open all day, every day.

ROSE BOWL STADIUM, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena; (626) 577-3100, RoseBowlStadium.com.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922, the Rose Bowl is home to both major sporting events and mega-concerts from the likes of U2, Coldplay and, this September, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Parking: Arrive early. Parking lots open six hours prior to the start of events. Additional off-site parking is available, with shuttles to and from the stadium.

Know Before You Go: Treat a Rose Bowl concert like any major sporting event such as the Super Bowl. It will be sold out. Like the Rose Bowl on Facebook and follow on Twitter @RoseBowlStadium for real-time traffic and parking updates on the day of the show.

THE ROXY THEATRE, 9009 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; TheRoxy.com.

A legendary venue that sparked the careers of many, today's Roxy continues to book an eclectic array of buzz acts at its intimate and storied setting in the heart of Sunset Strip.

Parking: Numerous nearby lots, street parking (if you're lucky), plus valet parking available between the Roxy and the Rainbow Bar & Grill next door.

Know Before You Go: All genres of music, craft beers and the best grilled cheese you'll ever have at a show.

SAINT ROCKE, 142 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach; (310) 372-0035, SaintRocke.com.

A first-class music venue, right by the beach, that has booked world-class touring acts including Gavin Rossdale, ABC, Rhett Miller, Amos Lee and Donavon Frankenreiter.

Parking: Valet or free street parking.

Know Before You Go: Set times vary but typically stick to a 9 p.m./10 p.m./11 p.m. schedule. Kitchen open 6 to 10 p.m.; 6 to 11 p.m. weekends.

SANTA BARBARA BOWL, 1122 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara; (805) 962-7411, SBBowl.com.

Just 90 minutes north of L.A., this 4,500-capacity amphitheater maintains an intimate ambiance while offering expansive vistas and world-class entertainment experiences.

Parking: Paid lot at Santa Barbara High School. Limited street parking.

Know Before You Go: Get there early — 90 minutes before the scheduled start time — to ensure easy parking and entry to venue. There is a short climb up to the amphitheater, with shuttles offered for patrons needing assistance.

THE SATELLITE, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake; TheSatelliteLA.com.

A legendary tastemaker for the Eastside indie-rock set, the Satellite embraces rising bands from across the world and down the block, from experimental-noise ensembles to alt-rock stars to arena headliners playing covert sets.

Parking: Watch out for permit parking. There is $5 valet and some street parking available.

Know Before You Go: Don't forget your ID! The club is 21+ and you will not get in without a state-issued ID, driver's license or passport.

SHRINE AUDITORIUM & EXPO HALL, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., University Park; (213) 748-5116, ShrineAuditorium.com.

As one of SoCal's largest theaters, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall has been vital to the area's cultural landscape for more than100 years, with both the majestic Auditorium and spacious Expo Hall hosting shows like Radiohead and events like the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Parking: The lots open for most Shrine events are Shrine West Lot, 3208 Royal St.; North Parking Structure, 714 W. 32nd St.; and USC LOT D, Royal Street at Jefferson.

Know Before You Go: Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall is just a few minutes' walk from the L.A. Metro Expo Line's Jefferson/USC station.

SILVERLAKE LOUNGE, 2906 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 663-9636, TheSilverlakeLounge.com.

A cornerstone of the Eastside music scene, Silverlake Lounge is a go-to venue for those wanting to catch bands on the rise, having helped to nurture the likes of Local Natives, Cold War Kids, Autolux, Silversun Pickups and Metric.

Parking: Small lot adjacent to the bar and ample neighborhood parking.

Know Before You Go: Strictly 21+.

SKINNY'S LOUNGE, 4923 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; (818) 763-6581, SkinnysLounge.com.

Somewhere between a swanky cocktail lounge and a classic dive bar, this 3,000-square-foot NoHo mainstay features amazing vibes for everyone, every night of the week, with Latin, reggae, hip-hop and rock acts, plus club nights on Fridays and Saturdays.

Parking: Private lot in back and street parking.

Know Before You Go: 21+. Daily happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m. features $5 well drinks, draft beer and wine.

SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood; (310) 440-4500, Skirball.org.

As well as its array of exhibitions and programs throughout the year, the Skirball presents a popular free summer world music series, Sunset Concerts, which this year celebrates its 22nd season.

Parking: Free, except during Sunset Concerts, when parking is $10 per car. Cash only. Carpooling encouraged. Street parking strictly prohibited.

Know Before You Go: For Sunset Concerts, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. No reservations are possible and concert admission is free. Seating is first-come, first-serve and early arrival is recommended. Guests may bring their own food, but no outside alcoholic beverages or chairs are permitted.

THE SMELL, 247 S. Main St., downtown; TheSmell.org.

Non-for-profit and volunteer-run, this all-ages gem has offered a community-oriented art and music space since 1998, supporting an environment of creativity, artistic innovation and freedom.

Parking: Street parking nearby.

Know Before You Go: The Smell is open to people of all ages and is alcohol-free. There is no official time that doors open. Different shows are run by different people, so sometimes doors could be open at 8 p.m., sometimes 9 p.m. or later. Vegan snack bar inside.

THE SORAYA, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; (818) 677-3000, TheSoraya.org.

Located on the campus of Cal State Northridge, the Soraya (formerly the Valley Performing Arts Center) offers a diverse performance program of nearly 50 classical and popular music, dance, theater, family and international events each year.

Parking: Patrons may park in the G3 Parking Structure located on Zelzah and Prairie Streets or B1/B2 parking lots on Darby Street.

Know Before You Go: The 2018-19 season begins Sept. 29. Subscriptions on sale at TheSoraya.org. Tapas and wine served at Bistro on the Terrace (balcony level), plus multiple food and beverage concessions.

SOUND NIGHTCLUB, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood; (323) 962-9000, SoundNightclub.com.

Sound offers a unique musical experience, linking the underground house and techno vibes with an intimate Hollywood club experience.

Parking: A convenient independent lot is located just south of the club, at 1634 N. Las Palmas Ave.

Know Before You Go: All events have presale tickets available for purchase online — grab one to skip the line and obtain quick entry.

STAPLES CENTER, 1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown; (213) 742-7340, StaplesCenter.com.

Opened in 1999, Staples Center is home to four professional sports franchises. For concerts (which include BTS, Elton John, Shawn Mendes, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) the arena can hold up to 20,000 fans.

Parking: Parking lots controlled by the venue open 2½ hours prior to events. Prepaid parking is available at AXS.com when you buy your tickets. There are also more than 20,000 parking spaces within a 10-minute walk of Staples Center, as well as easy Metro access.

Know Before You Go: Multiple food and beverage concessions on all concourses.

STARLIGHT BOWL, 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank; (818) 238-5300, StarlightBowl.com.

A convenient location, great sightlines, grassy picnic area and comfortable seating are complemented by the 5,000-capacity Starlight Bowl's high-quality family entertainment each summer.

Parking: $8 cash per vehicle. Parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Starlight Bowl management reserves the right to stack park any concert.

Know Before You Go: Take advantage of the free shuttle bus for seniors and disabled patrons. There are two convenient shuttle pick-up locations adjacent to the Starlight Bowl parking lots. Bus shuttle is available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until the performance begins.

TERAGRAM BALLROOM, 1234 W. Seventh St., Westlake; (213) 689-9100, TeragramBallroom.com.

On the border of downtown and Westlake, the 1913-built Teragram has been reconfigured as a modern performance space with ballroom dance floor, ultramodern sound and lighting, unobstructed sightlines and advanced acoustical treatments.

Parking: City Center lot directly across from venue on West Seventh Street. Valet parking at the Mayfair Hotel on corner of Hartford Avenue and West Seventh Street (adjacent to the venue). Additional parking lots on South Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, one block east and one block north of venue.

Know Before You Go: Standing room only.

TRIP SANTA MONICA, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 396-9010, TripSantaMonica.com.

Voted "Best Neighborhood Music Venue" in this very publication, Trip offers live music and entertainment seven nights a week, plus more than 60 world-class beers, bar food, pool table and dancing.

Parking: Plenty of free street parking.

Know Before You Go: TripTease Burlesque every Wednesday. Open Mic on Saturday afternoons (2 p.m. start — first-come, first-play). Music and entertainment generally starts around 8 p.m. and goes all night!

TROUBADOUR, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (877) 435.9849, Troubadour.com.



A legend since the 1960s, when it helped to launch the likes of Elton John and The Eagles, "the Troub" has continued to showcase soon-to-be-household names — from Guns N' Roses to No Doubt — in intimate surrounds ever since.

Parking: Metered street parking and lots nearby. Paid parking also at West Hollywood Park and at 665 N. Robertson Blvd.

Know Before You Go: Bars take Amex, Visa or MasterCard but box office is cash only. Shows are all ages unless noted otherwise. Patrons over 21 who receive a wristband can go in & out — but there are no ins & outs for patrons under 21. Box office does not sell advance tickets.

UNION NIGHTCLUB, 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights; (323) 737-1159, UnionClubLA.com.

On the border of Koreatown and up-and-coming Arlington Heights, Union's five rooms, affordable drinks and welcoming staff — not to mention performances from everyone from Die Antwoord to Soulja Boy — have upped the ante for local nightlife.

Parking: Ample street parking (most meters end at 9 p.m.), as well as parking in neighborhoods. Pay lot next to the venue and more nearby.

Know Before You Go: ATM on-site (and banks nearby). Food is served at the venue and there are numerous other options nearby. No ins & outs.

VIBRATO GRILL JAZZ, 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Beverly Crest; (310) 474-9400, VibratoGrillJazz.com.

Conceived by nine-time Grammy-winning music icon Herb Alpert, this top-tier jazz and dining space delivers world-class music and sound design with the best in contemporary American cuisine, all in a lavish "dinner in the round" theater style.

Parking: Private lot.

Know Before You Go: Vibrato visitors tend to be fairly well dressed — somewhere between what you might wear to have dinner with your boss and when you get dressed up to have a fancy night out on the town. That said, no one's going to turn you away in a nice pair of jeans or slacks and a collared shirt.

VIPER ROOM, 8852 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 358-1881, ViperRoom.com.

Offering the chance to see national headlining artists, as well as rising local and touring bands, in an intimate room with amazing sound, the Viper has been hosting rock stars since 1993 and thoroughly earned its place in Sunset Strip folklore.

Parking: A number of lots ranging from $4 to $15 in the area, including two lots behind the venue on Larrabee ($15). Go Metro! The #2 bus stop is right next to the Viper Room.

Know Before You Go: Open seven days. 21+. Cover charges vary. Also now open for happy hour daily from 4 to 7 p.m.

THE VIRGIL, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 660-4540, TheVirgil.com.

This stylish cocktail bar and entertainment venue on the edge of Silver Lake includes a "Stage Side" featuring live talent, DJs, dancing, comedy and special events on select nights.

Parking: Valet and street parking.

Know Before You Go: Open nightly, 7 p.m. to closing. 21+ only with valid ID.

UPSTAIRS AT VITELLOS, 4349 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood; (818) 769-0905, VitellosRestaurant.com.

Located above the famed Vitello's Restaurant, this classy supper club features nightly live performances — comedy, jazz, Latin and R&B — in a cozy, 120-seat setting.

Parking: Adjacent lot next to the club with valet services, plus nearby street parking.

Know Before You Go: Advance tickets available from VitellosRestaurant.Ticketfly.com. All tickets are an additional $10 on day-of-show.

VIVA RANCHO CANTINA, 900 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank; (818) 845-2425 or (818) 729-9381, VivaRanchoCantina.com.

This longtime favorite hot spot in Burbank is now under new management and offers two stages hosting a wide variety of world-class musicians.

Parking: Ample parking out back and in the Pickwick parking lot across the street.

Know Before You Go: All-ages. Available for private parties and catering.

WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; (213) 972-0711, MusicCenter.org.

This Frank Gehry-designed, acoustically outstanding symphonic hall features vineyard seating for up to 2,265 patrons — a "must-see" for Angelenos, and the perfect place to take out-of-town visitors.

Parking: Underground parking at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Enter garage on Second Street or Lower Grand Avenue.

Know Before You Go: Visit the Roy & Edna Disney/CalArts Theater known as REDCAT. Check out the Gershwin Gallery inside Walt Disney Concert Hall (it's free!), which features changing exhibitions by exciting new talent.

WHISKY A GO-GO, 8901 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 652-4202, WhiskyaGoGo.com.

This 500-capacity, all-ages venue is one of the oldest and best known on the Sunset Strip, having given bands like The Doors (the house band for some time), Led Zeppelin, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Guns N' Roses their start.

Parking: Behind the club, through alley.

Know Before You Go: Always all-ages.

WILSHIRE EBELL THEATRE, 4401 W. Eighth St., Mid-Wilshire; (323) 939-0126, WilshireEbellTheatre.com.

One of L.A.'s only Broadway-style houses, the 1,270-seat Ebell is renowned for the wide variety of artists that grace its stage, hosting concerts, dance performances, plays and lectures.

Parking: $5 per car in Ebell lots.

Know Before You Go: The Ebell is host to the Ebell Club, an educational and philanthropic organization founded by women in 1894.

The Wiltern Theater Mcflygoes88mph /Flickr.com

THE WILTERN, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown; (213) 388-1400, Wiltern.com.

Both a world-class concert venue and an architectural treasure, the historic Wiltern — ornate, opulent and beautifully renovated — looks like a theater should, from gilded ceilings to sweeping staircases, with "special occasion" written all over it.

Parking: The main public lot is south of the Wiltern with an entrance off Oxford Avenue — just south of Wilshire Boulevard. There are several other public lots within a couple of blocks, mostly open on show nights, including another behind the building and to the east, with access also off of Oxford Avenue. VIP parking is available for purchase by calling (213) 531-0588.

Know Before You Go: Cash and credit-card full bar service. Food and drink available inside. No ins & outs. ATM available inside. All shows are all ages unless otherwise noted. Children under 5 years old are not permitted except for children's events.

ZEBULON, 2478 Fletcher Drive, Elysian Valley; (323) 663-6927, Zebulon.la.



Transplanted from New York — where its beloved Brooklyn location closed in 2012 — the new Zebulon is an airy, 300-capacity Frogtown space with a refreshingly eclectic booking policy.

Parking: Valet and street parking (on Riverside, Fletcher and Ripple).

Know Before You Go: All shows are 21+, unless otherwise noted.