L.A. Pride Announces Headliners Kehlani and Tove Lo

From Lil Kim to Kesha to Azealia Banks to Fifth Harmony to Joan Jett to the Pointer Sisters, L.A. Pride’s concert component (organized by the nonprofit Christopher Street West) always boasts a powerhouse-driven and female-heavy bill. No surprise, as the LGBTQ+ community appreciates music diva fortitude and attitude better than anyone. And this year is no exception. L.A. Pride just announced its preliminary lineup, featuring two pop superstars on the festival’s mainstage: Kehlani (June 9) and Tove Lo (June 10) are both Grammy-nominated singers known for their honest and expressive approach to music.

Kehlani has come a long way since a suicide attempt back in 2016 made her a hot topic on social media. Her full-length debut, SweetSexySavage, was released to critical acclaim last year. Coupled with a breakout Coachella performance, it established the bisexual singer as a survivor who overcame heartbreak (a theme reflected in her music) and online bullying, something the gay community can obviously relate to and be inspired by. More recently Kehlani has been touring with Demi Lovato as her opening act, and is heard on Eminem’s new extended version of “Nowhere Fast,” which the pair performed last week at the 2018 IHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tove Lo, the provocative Swedish dance-music artist, who has an RIAA platinum debut album, Queen of the Clouds, and provocative follow-up Lady Wood (yeah, it refers to what you think it does) under her belt, should offer an equally bold performance on Sunday. Her most recent single, “Disco Tits,” off her third and current studio album, Blue Lips (again, it's about what you think!), remains a club hit after reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Charts last year. Like Kehlani, Lo is proudly bisexual as well, and her raunchy lyrics are an uncompromising celebration of women taking control of their desires and having fun, too.