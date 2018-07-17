Kung-Fu and Hairspray: The Rise of Tara Macri

There’s simply no way that Tara Macri isn’t going to break big. The rising pop sensation, actress, voice-over artist and Broadway performer simply won’t allow it. With her drive and tenacity pulling her forward, Macri has decided that this is her time. She simply has to embrace the fact while, of course, working her butt off.

How she gets there, her vehicle to the big time, that’s not quite clear yet. What she’ll do in the meantime is work, and work, and work. Macri played spoiled rich girl Amber Von Tussle on Broadway and in the national touring company in John Waters’ Hairspray, later reprising the role at the Hollywood Bowl. She also starred in First Wives Club and Jersey Boys, and voiced Young Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda movie Secrets of the Scroll alongside Dustin Hoffman and Jack Black. That’s two successful careers then. And with her recent singles “Prettiest Girl in the Room” and “Meet Me on Mars” earning her glowing reviews, and masses of new fans, you can make that three.

It all started, Macri says, when she was 2 years old, driving her family crazy by running around the kitchen table making up songs. Her grandfather taught her to play piano, which led to her writing music at an early age.

“I begged my parents to let me do auditions,” she says. “They were really reluctant — they’re not really stage parents. They didn’t really understand all of it, but they saw that I was really into it, so they took me to see how I would progress. I started going to auditions, and shows, and then eventually I would do a lot of theater and voice-over work. I would write songs and record on my only day off. So I was kind of doing it all at the same time. Maybe 14 or 15 was when I did my first professional show. I feel like it was a Canadian Anne of Green Gables. A Canadian production.”