Kanye West & Kid Cudi Host Spooky Kids See Ghosts Listening Party in Santa Clarita

It was the day before the release of Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s new album, Kids See Ghosts, which hit all music streaming platforms on Friday, June 1. To celebrate, the G.O.O.D. Music founder decided to throw an exclusive listening party in Santa Clarita, following the success of his Ye album listening event in Wyoming.

Without many details provided, select media, friends and family were invited to join the festivities that were to take place an hour outside of Los Angeles. The only way to get there was via the shuttle buses at the locations provided, with a disclaimer that if you drove a personal car, you would be turned away.

After hours of waiting and traffic, guests arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., where they were greeted by swarms of people. It was immediately apparent this was a much bigger crowd than at the Wyoming ranch. This time, the theme was “Ghost Town,” in light of Cudi’s standout feature on Ye.