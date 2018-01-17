Joe Perry Joined by Johnny Depp, Robin Zander, David Johansen, Slash and more for "Manifesto" Show at the Roxy

It’s easy to dismiss “all-star” jams (and albums for that matter) as egocentric posturing, but Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry’s new star-packed solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto (out Jan. 18), thankfully, ain't that. The 10-track album, executive produced by Johnny Depp, features some iconic frontmen on guest vocals, including Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, The New York Dolls' David Johansen and one-time Led Zep crooner Terry Reid, alongside drummer Zak Starkey and Perry's sons Tony and Roman (who co-wrote material as well).

Perry called out his sons from the stage during the record release show at the Roxy Tuesday night, but they were the only collaborators who didn’t join him onstage. With Stone Temple Pilots' Dean and Rob DeLeo backing up the guitar star, the night was a procession of robust rock voices beginning with Extreme singer/Van Halen temp Gary Charone (who treated the crowd to some Aerosmith tracks; “Toys in the Attic” was especially tight yet wildly wound up). But this was not about Aerosmith, and Perry made it clear that “that other band” was the last thing on his mind at this show, and seemingly in general these days. His last high-profile stage turn — not promoting the record — was with The Foo Fighters, not Aerosmith.

And if you’re gonna play with some singers who aren’t Steven Tyler, well, they'd better be formidable. Zander, Johansen and Reid are, of course, more than that, and on the record each manages to make the material hsi own, even as Perry’s snarling licks and hypnotic Aero-dynamic rhythms drive each track. They trade off vocals on the album pretty evenly and did the same in the live setting, providing a full album listening experience, with Reid and Johansen both offering audacious stylings that mirrored Perry’s possessed yet effortless playing style. Zander, on the other hand, is a cleaner kind of crooner, and as with Cheap Trick, his turn was one of exuberant precision, his vox hitting every note and big chorus with zeal. Zander's voice is nowhere close to surrendering to age, and we're glad he's still sharing it.