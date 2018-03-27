Jen Awad Conjures Fuckboy Ghosts in New Video for "Love Is Dead"

In Los Angeles, many people know Jen Awad as a fashion designer thanks to her glitzy, girly and rockin' runway shows, put on during L.A. Fashion Week's post–Smashbox Studios heyday (2009-2015 or so). But her love of music has gone a lot deeper than catwalk beats and dressing/styling cool people in town who make it.

The half Egyptian/half Peruvian L.A. native has always expressed herself in multiple ways, including making her own music. In recent years, she's been a fixture on the local music club circuit and was even selected to play the Broke L.A. Festival (formerly known as Brokechella) as one of 50 acts on the bill, chosen from 700 contenders.

Backed by an eight-member band, complete with horn section, the singer/songwriter/style maven's soulful sound recalls the bluesy bravado of Etta James but with a modern glam twist. And her live shows deliver as much pizazz as her fashion presentations ever did, no supermodels necessary.