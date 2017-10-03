Jason Aldean Cancels SoCal Shows After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Jason Aldean Jim Wright

Country music star Jason Aldean, who was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, has canceled three upcoming shows in the wake of the mass shooting, which left at least 59 dead and hundreds injured. Those three shows include previously scheduled stops at the Forum in Inglewood on Friday, Oct. 6, and the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, Oct. 8.

"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean said in a written statement released through his publicist. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

The scheduled tour stops were part of Aldean's They Don't Know Tour. The tour's opening acts, Chris Young and Kane Brown, also were both at Route 91 Harvest. Brown had left the festival grounds just minutes before the shooting started but Young was trapped in a trailer backstage during the shooting and later tweeted, "I'm lucky to be alive."

Aldean's tour will resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, Oct. 12. "Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us," Aldean said, in his statement, "but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them."

Refunds for the canceled shows will be available at point of purchase.