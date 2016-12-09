Iheartcomix's L.A. Gives Back Homeless Benefit Looks Like the Party of the Year

This is what a IHEARTCOMIXa/Ham on Everything party looks like. Now imagine this times six. Colin Young-Wolff

Wanna help the homeless this holiday season while also raging your ass off? Well, you're in luck. Party promoters IHEARTCOMIX have brought together pretty much every cool club night in town for L.A. Gives Back, a one-night benefit event at Union Nightclub to celebrate the holidays and raise money and awareness for L.A.'s growing homeless epidemic. And tickets — $25, or a mere $20 for early birds — are on sale now.

Courtesy L.A. Gives Back

The full lineup is TBA, but when you see the list of promoters involved, you know it's gonna be good. Among those curating rooms at L.A. Gives Back are Brownies + Lemonade, Ham on Everything, Emo Nite LA, Space Yacht, Late Night Laggers, Free Grilled Cheese and Restless Nites. Holy crap, right? Did we mention it's only 25 bucks?

IHC's Franki Chan said via press release of the event: "For IHEARTCOMIX, this is our holiday party. We wanted to celebrate our year and the community we belong to. I feel strongly that Los Angeles is the best city in the world right now for music and creative energy and has been for a few years. Over the decade-plus that I’ve been living here I’ve seen this town change so much for the better. It’s not just the talent that is amazing, but the sense of community that makes it special and has drawn so many people here over the last few years.

"However, the unplanned consequence of that growth has been the rise of the homeless population in L.A. It’s our responsibility as a community to address this problem and fix it. As we grow, we must bring everyone up with us. Hopefully this event shows our city and the world that we can stand as one to create positive change.”

One hundred percent of profits from the event will go to local charities. There will also be a toy, clothing, food and women's products drive onsite.

More details on the talent will be coming soon. See you on the dance floor!