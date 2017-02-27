If You Love Electronic Music and Civil Liberties, This RL Grime and WeDidIt Concert Is for You

RL Grime: "I am only able to do what I do because I felt safe and protected and supported in my pursuits. I want everyone to feel that safety." Courtesy RL Grime

It's rare to see so many members of the WeDidIt electronic music collective perform at a single event, but the urgency of the the current political climate is bringing them together. The collective is holding a March 16 concert, headlined by producer/DJ and WeDidIt affiliate Henry Steinway (aka RL Grime), with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the ACLU.

"The ACLU is quite literally defending our freedoms," Steinway says. "I think we have a responsibility to defend our choices, our beliefs, our right to speak and our right to perform. I am only able to do what I do because I felt safe and protected and supported in my pursuits. I want everyone to feel that safety."

The show will take place at The Fonda, with Steinway supported by Shlohmo, Groundislava and the rest of the WeDidIt crew.

EXPAND Courtesy RL Grime

Most recently, the ACLU has taken swift and powerful action to support those affected by President Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban and the resurrection of the Dakota Access Pipeline. And it relies on donations to stay vigilant.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, March 1. Like every L.A. show associated with RL Grime and friends, this one is likely to sell out in minutes.

