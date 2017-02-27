menu

If You Love Electronic Music and Civil Liberties, This RL Grime and WeDidIt Concert Is for You

Swedish Singer Sabrina Petrini Got a Firsthand Taste of America's Broken Immigration Policies


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

If You Love Electronic Music and Civil Liberties, This RL Grime and WeDidIt Concert Is for You

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 2:01 p.m.
By Mary Grace Cerni
RL Grime: "I am only able to do what I do because I felt safe and protected and supported in my pursuits. I want everyone to feel that safety."
RL Grime: "I am only able to do what I do because I felt safe and protected and supported in my pursuits. I want everyone to feel that safety."
Courtesy RL Grime
A A

It's rare to see so many members of the WeDidIt electronic music collective perform at a single event, but the urgency of the the current political climate is bringing them together. The collective is holding a March 16 concert, headlined by producer/DJ and WeDidIt affiliate Henry Steinway (aka RL Grime), with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the ACLU.

"The ACLU is quite literally defending our freedoms," Steinway says. "I think we have a responsibility to defend our choices, our beliefs, our right to speak and our right to perform. I am only able to do what I do because I felt safe and protected and supported in my pursuits. I want everyone to feel that safety."

Related Stories

The show will take place at The Fonda, with Steinway supported by Shlohmo, Groundislava and the rest of the WeDidIt crew.

If You Love Electronic Music and Civil Liberties, This RL Grime and WeDidIt Concert Is for YouEXPAND
Courtesy RL Grime

Most recently, the ACLU has taken swift and powerful action to support those affected by President Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban and the resurrection of the Dakota Access Pipeline. And it relies on donations to stay vigilant.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, March 1. Like every L.A. show associated with RL Grime and friends, this one is likely to sell out in minutes.

Mary Grace Cerni

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >