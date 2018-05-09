Hundreds Line Up In DTLA for Nike/Kendrick Lamar Merch

Wednesday, May 9 was the day that the Nike Cortez Kenny III, the sneaker launched by Nike and Kendrick Lamar's Top Dawg Entertainment, was first available in Los Angeles.

For sale at the Blends store in Downtown L.A., the line of hopeful customers stretched from the doorway on South Los Angeles Street, around the corner and along 7th Street for a block, and then along South Main Street.

Those who arrived early enough were presented with a wristband that guaranteed they would be able to get into the store. Some latecomers were offered a standby wristband, but there were no guarantees with that one. A store representative told the Weekly this afternoon that he'd probably given out over 200 wristbands, and people were still arriving. No worries though — the shoe will be available at Blends for persistent sneakerheads through Sunday, May 13.