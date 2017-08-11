The Sounds of L.A. Weekly: HiFi District Vol. 3, Mixed by KCRW's Jose Galvan

Champion City

In Los Angeles, we’re lucky to have a public radio station like KCRW. Their squad of DJs are some of the most talented music selectors, historians and tastemakers you’ll meet. And as DJs across the city aspire to join the station, their coveted time slots are limited to a select few.

That’s why when Jose Galvan recently became KCRW’s newest addition to their DJ roster, we had to put him to the test and have him mix the August edition of the HiFi District, a mixtape comprised of the latest music coming out of L.A. from all genres and scenes. Sounds easy? Well, ask any DJ how challenging it is to mix a collection of tracks from different genres when the BPMs don't match.

This mix features the latest tracks from artists like electronic producer Nosaj Thing, punk rockers L.A. Witch and R&B artist Tiffany Gouché. How can you keep up with all the latest music when it's coming at your from more sources than you can handle?

“Lots of blog mining, arriving early to shows at all the amazing venues L.A. has to offer. Don’t just go for the headliners, guys! I’m also fortunate to be a part of a really solid music pool at KCRW,” says Galvan.

If this month's HiFi District track list was a festival lineup, you would probably think the festival promoters worked long and hard to curate the most eclectic L.A. line up.

“You have groups making corridos like The Mexican Standoff to Foster the People who are borderline pop music, and it’s all equally valid and representative of L.A.,” explains Galvan.

Although new to KCRW, Galvan has played an important role over the years in working with the indie Latin scene. As a manager, event producer and DJ, he’s been a part of the growth of some of your favorite artists. That influence is apparent in the HiFi District, with tracks from a new class of Latin artists like Thee Commons, Sin Color, Cuco and others.

“I got to work and hang with Thee Commons during this past Coachella. It was a trip to watch a group of young musicians from East L.A. headline a stage. Their excitement was contagious and refreshing.”

You'll also hear tracks from artists currently or soon to be featured in L.A. Weekly, including Coast Modern, Duckwrth and Gothic Tropic.

HiFi District Vol. 3 (August 2017) tracklist:

1. Nosaj Thing - U G

2. The Marias - I Don't Know You

3. Sin Color - Unknown Kiss

4. Ariel Pink - Time to Live

5. Gothic Tropic - Your Soul

6. Coast Modern - Guru

7. Tiffany Gouché - Down

8. Cuco - Lo Que Siento

9. Thee Commons - Work it Out

10. Superet - Who is this Guy

11. Tuxedo - July (Sly & Robbie's Dub)

12. Foster the People - Pay the Man

13. Alex Ebert - Joy Is My Armor

14. L.A. Witch - Untitled

15. Cold War Kids - So Tied Up

16. DJ Dodger Stadium - Trees on Fire ft. Amber Mark, Marco McKinnis

17. Duckwrth - Boy

18. The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers - Haunted

19. Lo Moon - This is It

20. Rhye - Summer Days

21. The Mexican Standoff - El Corrido de Benjamin Ramirez

The HiFi District is a monthly mixtape series collaboration between L.A. Weekly and culture collective Champion City, featuring the freshest music from all genres and scenes in Los Angeles. Listen to past and future HiFi District mixes at Champion City's Mixcloud page.