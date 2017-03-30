Henry Rollins: Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again

Heidi May

At the beginning of comrade Trump’s doomed administration, something he said at his puke-inducing hideout, Mar-a-Lago, right around the time he was pallin’ around with convicted killer Don King, told me everything about how this zero-talent grifter was going to govern. He called his repulsive property the “winter White House,” no doubt to put that into the country’s vocabulary, to be parroted by assholes like Sean Hannity going forward.

Right then I knew he was going to try to spend as much time there as he could and that he had absolutely no interest in doing the job of the president. I figured he would go there for Thanksgiving and stay until the beginning of the following year. His dipshit fans would defend the cash hemorrhage to secure the area by making patently false comparisons to the cost of President Obama’s vacation budget. How many more seven-figure vacations is this fraud going to take? Too bad that the comrade’s multimillion-dollar weekends in Florida, of which there have been five at the time of this writing, can’t be billed directly to his supporters.

Days ago, Trump rolled out a new name for his leisure cemetery as he announced a gathering he was having, concerning the Department of Veterans Affairs. “[W]e’re having a meeting tonight at what we call affectionately the Southern White House. Seems to be the most convenient location. Everybody always wants to go to the Southern White House.”

Is the South rising again? Let me get this straight, improving the VA requires all involved to fly almost 1,000 miles for a weekend meeting? This is making America great again?

Fuck this guy.

This obscene abuse of the taxpayers’ money reminds me of what Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said recently on MSNBC’s Morning Joe when asked about some of the administration’s proposed budget cuts. He said that he and his team just didn’t feel right that “a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit” have their tax dollars wasted. “We can ask them to pay for defense, and we will, but we can’t ask them to continue to pay for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

At a news briefing, Mulvaney took a shot at Meals on Wheels, saying, “We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good. And Meals on Wheels sounds great — again, that’s a state decision to fund that particular portion to. But to take the federal money and give it to the states and say, look, we want to give you money for programs that don’t work — I can’t defend that anymore. We cannot defend that anymore.” So, in Mulvaney’s hellish vision, elderly people just starve out.

I take no satisfaction in any American going hungry. Knowing that a lot of the people who voted for Trump might face grim challenges because of this kick-ass conservative belt-tightening, it is of no interest to me to remind them what they signed up for. All I can think about is an elderly person being hungry and frightened, and it makes me sick.

Two things here, both awful. First, the food and assistance given to millions of elderly and housebound people, including about half a million veterans daily, is a great program. A lot of the funding comes from donations and many of the people who deliver the food and care are volunteers. Second, for now at least, the budget cuts are not affecting Meals on Wheels and the many food delivery programs under its umbrella. Mulvaney didn’t seem to know this, even though as director he should, right? He just let everyone know what he thinks about old folks and vets who obviously need to eat and benefit from someone coming by to look in on them. What a tool.

Many years ago, a woman who lived next door to me had the MOW van come by every day. She passed away. I met her granddaughter who came to clean the place out. Her grandmother was a concentration camp survivor.

Fuck this guy.

Doing their best to turn America into a coast-to-coast toxic dump, EPA chief Scott Pruitt and the comrade-in-chief are proposing budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency that will absolutely put millions of Americans at risk. To get a better understanding as to how Trump picked Pruitt to run the EPA, here’s one of the comrade’s tweets: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” Thanks for breaking it down for me.

Of all the wretchedness of the Trump downward spiral, the consequences of defunding the EPA will be the longest-lasting and hardest to reverse or neutralize. The EPA is one of the most important parts of government. To be truly strong on national security, the EPA’s budget should be expanded. If this agency is defunded to the degree that these two shitbirds want to take it to, then conditions could become catastrophic. Pruitt is a true enemy of not only the country but the planet itself.

Fuck this guy.

It is apparent that this administration wants America to be filthy, hungry, broke and stupid. There are millions who, like battered spouses, will defend comrade Trump to the end. A fake populist like comrade Trump becoming president wasn’t as surprising as it was inevitable. This is what happens when a country’s electorate are not the brightest bulbs in the chandelier.

Even though Trump remains a low-energy slug with a 140-character attention span, the scoundrels he has assembled are energized and rarin’ to go. The billionaires are done with the burdensome yoke of the Kenyan tyrant and want a return on their investment. As to how bad it will get, we have not seen the worst of it yet.

Fuck these guys.

Here we are. Everything matters now. Your goodness, decency, fairness, stamina and, in several months, your vote.

