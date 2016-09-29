Henry Rollins: Embrace Your Inner Pussy

Henry Rollins Heidi May

Last April, in Esquire magazine, actor-director Clint Eastwood spoke about Republican candidate Donald Trump, in what sounded to me like the follow-up to his pathetic routine with the chair at the RNC in 2012. He said, in part:

“He’s said a lot of dumb things. So have all of them. Both sides. But everybody — the press and everybody’s — going, ‘Oh, well, that’s racist,’ and they’re making a big hoodoo out of it. Just fucking get over it. It’s a sad time in history.”

What’s the sad part? That someone running for president says really stupid, divisive things at almost every turn yet wants to be the decider for all Americans? Or that some people find what Trump says offensive? I think Eastwood addressed his opinion on this time of historical sadness with the following:

“(S)ecretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up. That’s the kiss-ass generation we’re in right now. We’re really in a pussy generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff. When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist.”

I don’t think people are walking on eggshells. I think some people are just gross, and often what they say will be considered by many to be offensive. The idea that “everybody” is holding back what’s really on their minds is laughable.

It could be that millions of people are just disgusted and exhausted with how low the bar has been set for discourse in USA. Wanting to raise said bar is a bad thing? If we lower it just a little more, back to when racial epithets were casually tossed off and everyone knew their place, USA would be great again? You want to go back to, say, when President Johnson used the word “Negro” but it came out sounding like “nigra”? Is that racist?

It doesn’t matter. It’s the past. One of the best things about the past is that we don’t have to go back to it.

I bet Eastwood is not a racist, but evolution, social and otherwise, is about moving forward. The only sad part about this time in history is that there are still so many who insist on dragging their old-school bigotry with them, telling others to toughen up and basically dumb down. And make no mistake — it is sad. And dangerous.

By Eastwood’s reasoning, the female African-American students at American University in Washington, D.C., who were recently hit with rotten bananas, thrown by white males in an obviously racist taunt, should just get over it, right? I am about 100 percent sure Eastwood wouldn’t do something like this himself — but according to him, it’s not really all that big a deal.

So the Pussy Generation has arrived! I am so glad. I would like to thank Clint Eastwood for coming up with the cool name and the free promo. Gen P is hitting the socials and on the move. Eastwood has done every American citizen a yuge favor by making himself the poster boy for the generational coarseness soon to fall into silence forever, to be replaced by cultural awareness, spontaneous acts of kindness and an upgrade in conduct due to an increased amount of knowledge and sensitivity!

Let’s go back to witch burning and bloodletting. Make humanity great again!

Of course, the extremists are just waiting for Gen P to be the dominant demographic because, of course, they will be weak on defense and, before you know it, mosques will replace McDonald’s.

I am currently in beautiful Melbourne, Australia, but in a few days, I will be in South Africa for shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Rarely do I get through a South African press experience without questions that leave me wondering how the hell these people are going to get anywhere. I do my best to keep my word count down and my manners in check. Sometimes, after answering the questions, I have to come back hours later and answer them again in a calmer frame of mind.

This is a great one from a few days ago. I did my best to rein myself in:

With so many people getting so offended by so many things, has the world gone soft? What’s your take on this?

“Yeah, the world is really soft. Let’s tell all those gay people to buck up and stop feeling bad when people yell, ‘Fuck you, faggot.’ All that social evolution stuff is so lame! What could you ever do with decency?! The world needs to harden up, it needs to default to the level of those who can’t find any other way to punch through the wet paper bag of their stupidity. What a great idea. Find the most moronic people on the planet and follow their example.

“Maybe you need to harden up. Move to Kabul for a month and we’ll see how you go. Let’s make a reality show of your time there.

“The problem is, a lot of people don’t understand how soft they are already. Air conditioning, sunscreen, aspirin, psychiatrists, mosquito netting, vaccinations, vacations, lawyers — should I list more examples of how fucking weak Homo sapiens is? Let’s go back to witch burning and bloodletting. Make humanity great again!”

One of my parents was one of the meanest people I have ever been around. I can go there anytime. I choose not to. I am sick of this not-nearly-as-new-as-it-used-to-be century becoming more and more like the old one. You look at who is running for office. Yup, that’s all we could come up with.

Please, you P-Gens, embrace your inner pussy and see that it is you who will take us forward. Those who birthed you are so obviously out of ideas. Listen to what they say, look at what they do. Then go be different.

Look for your weekly fix from the one and only Henry Rollins right here every Thursday, and come back tomorrow for the playlist for his Sunday KCRW broadcast.

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day

Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes

No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier