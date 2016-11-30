Hard Summer Festival Trio Died From Ecstasy Intoxication, Coroner Reports

EXPAND Hard Summer 2016 Shane Lopes/L.A. Weekly

Three people who attended the Hard Summer festival in Fontana all died separately from ecstasy intoxication, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner reported this week.

The conclusion took time ostensibly as a result of toxicology testing. The festival was held July 30 and 31 at the Auto Club Speedway. The coroner's office said in a statement last night that the cause of death for each of the three, who did not attend the event together, was "acute methylenedioxymethamphetamine toxicity."

The verdict has been similar in several other deaths of ravers who attended Hard parties, Electric Daisy Carnival and other major electronic dance music festivals organized by Hard, Insomniac and affiliated concert giant Live Nation, all based in the L.A. area.

The three who died in summer were identified as 22-year-old Derek Lee of San Francisco, 21-year-old Alyssa Dominguez of San Diego, and 22-year-old Roxanne Ngo of Chino Hills. Coroner's officials stated Lee "expired at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center" at 12:10 a.m. on July 31; Dominguez "expired at Kaiser Foundation Hospital of Fontana" at 2:10 a.m. on July 31; and Ngo "expired at Loma Linda University Medical Center" at 3:04 a.m. on Aug. 1.

"Each was transported from the event to different hospitals for medical attention," according to the coroner's statement. "These deaths are being investigated individually and, at this time, are not believed to be related."

The tragedy happened after Hard was pressed to find a new home following the deaths of two teens who had attended Hard Summer at the publicly run Fairplex in Pomona in 2015. The situation that year inspired L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis to propose a ban on raves at county-owned facilities. The ban never happened, but Hard moved on to a new location anyway.

The year before, 19-year-old Hard Summer attendee Emily Tran died of an ecstasy overdose after she experienced seizures at the party, then held at the county's Whittier Narrows Recreation Center.

San Bernardino County officials have also proposed banning raves or restricting their hours.

Following last summer's deaths, Hard issued a statement that said, in part, "Our sincerest thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends."