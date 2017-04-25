menu

HARD Summer 2017 Lineup Will Feature Snoop Dogg, Justice, DJ Snake, Migos

How to Spend as Much Money on Coachella as Humanly Possible


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

HARD Summer 2017 Lineup Will Feature Snoop Dogg, Justice, DJ Snake, Migos

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Snoop Dogg will be rollin&rsquo; &rsquo;em up at HARD Summer on Aug. 6.EXPAND
Snoop Dogg will be rollin’ ’em up at HARD Summer on Aug. 6.
Mathew Tucciarone
A A

HARD Summer turns 10 this year, and to celebrate, organizers have put together one of the strongest lineups yet — especially if you're into hip-hop. Popular acts Migos and Rae Sremmurd top this year's bill alongside the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, who will perform his classic 1993 album Doggystyle in full.

Related Stories

On the EDM tip, HARD has landed the only 2017 performance by Dog Blood, the collaboration between Skrillex and Boys Noize, along with perennial festival favorites Bassnectar, Zeds Dead, DJ Snake and Justice — the last two of whom are coming off wildly successful sets at Coachella (including, in Snake's case, a surprise cameo by Lauryn Hill).

Other highlights of this year's stacked HARD lineup include Cashmere Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, A-Trak, Charli XCX, Claude VonStroke, Mike Will Made-It (fresh off producing Kendrick Lamar's latest hit, "Humble") and HARD founder Gary Richards performing under his G-house alias, Destructo. See flier below for complete lineup.

HARD Summer returns to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana Aug. 5-6. For tickets visit hardfest.com.

HARD Summer 2017 Lineup Will Feature Snoop Dogg, Justice, DJ Snake, Migos
Courtesy HARD Summer
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >