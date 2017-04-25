HARD Summer 2017 Lineup Will Feature Snoop Dogg, Justice, DJ Snake, Migos
|
Snoop Dogg will be rollin’ ’em up at HARD Summer on Aug. 6.
Mathew Tucciarone
HARD Summer turns 10 this year, and to celebrate, organizers have put together one of the strongest lineups yet — especially if you're into hip-hop. Popular acts Migos and Rae Sremmurd top this year's bill alongside the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, who will perform his classic 1993 album Doggystyle in full.
On the EDM tip, HARD has landed the only 2017 performance by Dog Blood, the collaboration between Skrillex and Boys Noize, along with perennial festival favorites Bassnectar, Zeds Dead, DJ Snake and Justice — the last two of whom are coming off wildly successful sets at Coachella (including, in Snake's case, a surprise cameo by Lauryn Hill).
Other highlights of this year's stacked HARD lineup include Cashmere Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, A-Trak, Charli XCX, Claude VonStroke, Mike Will Made-It (fresh off producing Kendrick Lamar's latest hit, "Humble") and HARD founder Gary Richards performing under his G-house alias, Destructo. See flier below for complete lineup.
HARD Summer returns to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana Aug. 5-6. For tickets visit hardfest.com.
|
Courtesy HARD Summer
