 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Many More Set for First All My Friends FestEXPAND
LiveStyle

Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Many More Set for First All My Friends Fest

LA Weekly | May 22, 2018 | 10:59am
AA

The lineup for the first All My Friends Festival, which takes place in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19, has been revealed. RL Grime, Gucci Mane and Jhene Aiko top the bill on Saturday, while M.I.A., Jamie XX and Armand Van Helden are the Sunday headliners.

In the same year that the FYF Festival was canceled, All My Friends is a brand-new event, this one with a heavy electronic, hip-hop and R&B lean.

Related Stories

The bill is completed by Abra, Anna Lunoe, Barclay Crenshaw, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Cut Chemist, Deux Twins, GodDollars, Golf Clap, Grandson, Jason Bentley, Jubilee, Justin Martin, LA Leakers, Little Boots, Mike B, Monte Booker, Moon Boots, DJ Nu-Mark, Pete Tong, Phlegmatic Dogs, Ravyn Lenae, Sheck Wes, Smokepurpp, Soul Clap, Split Secs, Them Jeans, Wax Motif and Yo Gotti.

Gary Richards, aka Destructo, also will perform, and it was he who assembled this bill. The announcement was dropped in the imaginative form of a Golden Girls parody video, which you can see here:

For more information, visit amfdtla.com and amfamfamf.com.

Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Many More Set for First All My Friends FestEXPAND
LiveStyle

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >