Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Many More Set for First All My Friends Fest

The lineup for the first All My Friends Festival, which takes place in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19, has been revealed. RL Grime, Gucci Mane and Jhene Aiko top the bill on Saturday, while M.I.A., Jamie XX and Armand Van Helden are the Sunday headliners.
In the same year that the FYF Festival was canceled, All My Friends is a brand-new event, this one with a heavy electronic, hip-hop and R&B lean.
The bill is completed by Abra, Anna Lunoe, Barclay Crenshaw, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Cut Chemist, Deux Twins, GodDollars, Golf Clap, Grandson, Jason Bentley, Jubilee, Justin Martin, LA Leakers, Little Boots, Mike B, Monte Booker, Moon Boots, DJ Nu-Mark, Pete Tong, Phlegmatic Dogs, Ravyn Lenae, Sheck Wes, Smokepurpp, Soul Clap, Split Secs, Them Jeans, Wax Motif and Yo Gotti.
Gary Richards, aka Destructo, also will perform, and it was he who assembled this bill. The announcement was dropped in the imaginative form of a Golden Girls parody video, which you can see here:
For more information, visit amfdtla.com and amfamfamf.com.
