Goldenvoice Severs Ties With FYF Founder Sean Carlson

Goldenvoice, the L.A.-based concert promoter behind Coachella and FYF Fest, has "ended its relationship" with Sean Carlson, the founder of FYF. The news came via an email sent to booking agents by Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett, as reported by both Variety and the Los Angeles Times. “Effective immediately, Goldenvoice has ended its relationship with Sean Carlson,” the email read. “We’re evaluating our path forward as it relates to FYF Fest. Please have your agents direct all matters regarding Coachella booking directly to me.”

Carlson launched FYF as a punk-rock-oriented festival called Fuck Yeah Fest in 2004, when he was just 18. He first partnered with Goldenvoice on the festival in 2011, enlisting their expertise to help resolve a host of logistical issues that plagued the event following its move from various Echo Park venues to L.A. State Historic Park in 2009.

Working with Goldenvoice, Carlson built FYF into what is now widely regarded as one of the best festivals in the country, both in terms of programming and overall experience. This year's FYF lineup was so packed with quality artists, including Missy Elliott, Frank Ocean, Bjork, A Tribe Called Quest and Nine Inch Nails, that we ran a preview piece under the headline, "Is the FYF Lineup Too Good?"

Tollett's email did not offer any explanation for the split, and Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

We will have more on this story as it develops.