 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Peggy Noland tackling "Moment For Life" by Nicki MinajEXPAND
Peggy Noland tackling "Moment For Life" by Nicki Minaj
Samuel McGuire

Genius and Dropbox Bring #LyricsToLife In Los Angeles

Shirley Ju | March 5, 2018 | 2:24pm
AA

Kicking off March on a high note, immense music multimedia platform Genius took over the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District for a new-to-L.A. art installation called #LyricsToLife. Imagine entering a room dedicated to the top songs across all genres, bringing you back to that specific time and place.

In collaboration with Genius and Dropbox, this live art experience brought to life famous song lyrics from modern music icons spanning Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd to Radiohead and The Notorious B.I.G.

Contrary to a traditional museum visit where you get reprimanded for touching the art, this was a fully interactive experience for visitors to see, touch and enjoy.

Mokibaby taking on "My Girls" by Animal CollectiveEXPAND
Mokibaby taking on "My Girls" by Animal Collective
Samuel McGuire

For hip-hop heads, Biggie’s “It Was All Dream” stood loud and proud in bright, bold letters. For the indie-alternative crowd, a spectacular Tame Impala pop-up greeted attendees. For anyone who has an ear, Radiohead’s “Creep” held its own in the back corner.

After a successful press preview just one day prior to doors opening to the public, the opening reception followed suit. Notable figures in both music and entertainment were present, including Aminé, Lizzo, Skrillex, Eric Andre, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph (Catfish), Steven Victor, Wavvy Jonez and Audrey Gelman.

Eric Andre inside Peggy Noland's Nicki Minaj installationEXPAND
Eric Andre inside Peggy Noland's Nicki Minaj installation
Chris Lee

And let's not forget the talented visual artists and curators involved: Aminé, Peggy Noland and Devin Troy Strother. With a DJ set by Toro Y Moi, a plethora of tasty hors d'oeuvres by Kismet, and endless drinks and refreshments, this soon proved to be the place to be in all of Los Angeles.

Tickets sold out so fast that Genius had to release a whole new batch. The fact that the event was free with RSVP just goes to show that the intention here is to spread the love of music and art, and not to make a ton of money.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >