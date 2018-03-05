Genius and Dropbox Bring #LyricsToLife In Los Angeles

Kicking off March on a high note, immense music multimedia platform Genius took over the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District for a new-to-L.A. art installation called #LyricsToLife. Imagine entering a room dedicated to the top songs across all genres, bringing you back to that specific time and place.
In collaboration with Genius and Dropbox, this live art experience brought to life famous song lyrics from modern music icons spanning Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd to Radiohead and The Notorious B.I.G.
Contrary to a traditional museum visit where you get reprimanded for touching the art, this was a fully interactive experience for visitors to see, touch and enjoy.
For hip-hop heads, Biggie’s “It Was All Dream” stood loud and proud in bright, bold letters. For the indie-alternative crowd, a spectacular Tame Impala pop-up greeted attendees. For anyone who has an ear, Radiohead’s “Creep” held its own in the back corner.
After a successful press preview just one day prior to doors opening to the public, the opening reception followed suit. Notable figures in both music and entertainment were present, including Aminé, Lizzo, Skrillex, Eric Andre, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph (Catfish), Steven Victor, Wavvy Jonez and Audrey Gelman.
And let's not forget the talented visual artists and curators involved: Aminé, Peggy Noland and Devin Troy Strother. With a DJ set by Toro Y Moi, a plethora of tasty hors d'oeuvres by Kismet, and endless drinks and refreshments, this soon proved to be the place to be in all of Los Angeles.
Tickets sold out so fast that Genius had to release a whole new batch. The fact that the event was free with RSVP just goes to show that the intention here is to spread the love of music and art, and not to make a ton of money.
