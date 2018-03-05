Genius and Dropbox Bring #LyricsToLife In Los Angeles

Kicking off March on a high note, immense music multimedia platform Genius took over the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District for a new-to-L.A. art installation called #LyricsToLife. Imagine entering a room dedicated to the top songs across all genres, bringing you back to that specific time and place.

In collaboration with Genius and Dropbox, this live art experience brought to life famous song lyrics from modern music icons spanning Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd to Radiohead and The Notorious B.I.G.

Contrary to a traditional museum visit where you get reprimanded for touching the art, this was a fully interactive experience for visitors to see, touch and enjoy.