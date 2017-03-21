menu

FYF Announces 2017 Lineup With Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:01 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
FYF Announces 2017 Lineup With Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails
Courtesy FYF
A A

FYF Fest announced its 2017 lineup this morning, and it's a doozy. Now expanded to three days, the festival returns to Exposition Park July 21-23 with headliners Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails, plus a stellar undercard that includes A Tribe Called Quest, Iggy Pop, Erykah Badu, Solange and Anderson .Paak.

This is Missy Elliott's only scheduled show in 2017, according to festival organizers. The lineup also included Motor City Drum Ensemble's first U.S. performance since 2010 and Blonde Redhead performing their 2000 album Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons in its entirety.

With an expanded lineup comes an increased ticket price. Three-day passes to FYF 2017 will set you back $299, up from last year's price tag of $199. Three-day VIP passes will go for $549. Both three-day passes will go on sale this Friday, March 24, at fyffest.com. Single day tickets will be released next month at $125 per day.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

