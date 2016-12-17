Fuck Off, 2016: A Look Back at the Artists We Lost This Year

David Bowie was just the beginning of the sadness tsunami that was 2016. Jimmy King

Even before 2016 really went off the rails on Election Day, it was one of the worst years in recent memory, marked by violence, tragedy and toxic political divisiveness. To add insult to all that injury, we also lost so many beloved cultural figures, from Gene Wilder to Muhammad Ali, that at times it was hard to keep track. The world of music was hit particularly hard; so many toweringly influential figures died in one calendar year that next February's Grammys should probably just ditch the entire award-show thing and run a three-hour "In Memoriam" montage instead.

Through tears, depression and occasional bouts of "fuck everything" boozing, we reported the deaths, wrote the obits and tributes, and celebrated the achievements of those we lost, from the legends who were universally mourned to the local figures who never quite got the credit in life that they deserved. As this miserable year finally limps to the finish line, let's take one last moment to remember them.

We have included links to any tributes and remembrances we published over the course of 2016. But we failed to properly acknowledge many of these great people's deaths when they occurred because, apparently, we suck almost as much as 2016 did. Nor is the list below meant to be in any way exhaustive, because at a certain point this shit just gets too depressing.

So cue the waterworks and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." And seriously, 2016, from the bottom of our hearts: Please fuck off.

David Bowie (Jan. 10): Glam-rock pioneer, Spider From Mars, Thin White Duke, Goblin King, hero for way more than one day.

Norman Mayers (Jan. 13): Writer, promoter, DJ, co-founder of Strictly Social, one of L.A.'s most beloved soul/R&B club nights.

Blowfly (Jan 17): Dirty-rap pioneer, costumed R&B supervillain, perverse parodist.

Glenn Frey (Jan. 18): Eagle, hitmaker, harmony vocals master, Miami Vice soundtracker, stander on corners in Winslow, Arizona.

Cadalack Ron Courtesy James "Nocando" McCall

Cadalack Ron (Jan. 23): Battle rapper, freestyler, "Black Tar Rap Star."

Paul Kantner and Signe Toly Anderson (Jan. 28): Co-founders of Jefferson Airplane. Anderson was replaced in 1966 by Grace Slick; Kantner would also go on to co-found Jefferson Starship. Eerily died on the same day.

Jon Bunch (Jan. 31): South Bay punk legend, Sense Field and Further Seems Forever singer.

Maurice White (Feb. 4): Earth, Wind & Fire mastermind, criminally underrated drummer/percussionist, forever dancing in "September."

Dan Hicks (Feb. 6): The funniest man in the Bay Area folk scene. Singer, songwriter and charismatic frontman of the Hot Licks, who fused country, jazz, bluegrass, swing and gypsy music way before it was cool.

Vanity (Feb. 15): Singer, reformed nasty girl, Prince protégé.

George Martin (March 8): Producer, studio genius, fifth Beatle.

Keith Emerson (March 11): The "E" in ELP, prog-rock's "Jimi Hendrix of the keyboard."

Frank Sinatra Jr. (March 16): Crooner, Junior Chairman of the Board.

Michael Sheppard Dan Wininger

Michael Sheppard (March 17): Staple of the L.A. underground, promoter, founder of the Iridescence and Transparency labels.

Phife Dawg (March 22): A Tribe Called Quest rapper, Five Foot Assassin, always on point.

Nicholas “Pumpkin” Alvarado (March 25): House DJ, producer, remixer, now patron saint of the Pocket Underground.

Joe Bass (March 26): Bassist for The Posies and Sunny Day Real Estate, Short Stop bartender, coolest dad ever.

Merle Haggard (April 6): Country's greatest outlaw.

Prince (April 21): Leader of the Revolution, the mercurial genius of Paisley Park.

Candye Kane (May 6): Blues singer, sex activist, tough girl.

Guy Clark (May 17): Texas country music legend, likely author of your favorite country singer's best song.

Nick Menza (May 21): Megadeth and OHM drummer. Jazz chops, heavy metal soul.

Prince Be (June 17): Rapper, singer, producer, P.M. Dawn frontman, visionary.

Bernie Worrell Manfred Werner Tsui/Wikimedia Commons

Bernie Worrell (June 24): Parliament Funkadelic keyboardist, greatest Minimoog player of all time.

Scotty Moore (June 28): Guitarist, rock & roll innovator, the man who gave Elvis his twang.

Alan Vega (July 16): Suicide singer, synth-punk pioneer, author, artist, iconoclast.

Juan Gabriel (Aug. 28): El Divo de Juárez, singer, barrier breaker, king of Mexican pop.

Jerry Heller (Sept. 2): N.W.A manager, industry legend, the man who brought gangsta rap and Kraftwerk to America.

Rex Thompson (Sept. 8): Summer Hits frontman, underappreciated songwriting genius.

Alexis Arquette Star Foreman

Alexis Arquette (Sept. 11): Cabaret artist, singer, actor, actress, trans activist, nightlife icon.

Josh Fischel (Sept. 29): Musician, promoter, Long Beach booster, founder of the Music Tastes Good festival.

Pete Burns (Oct. 23): Dead or Alive frontperson, gender bender, spun us right round.

Kay Starr (Nov. 3): Distinctively swingin' big band and '50s pop singer.

Leonard Cohen (Nov. 7): Poet, songwriter, ladies' man, Buddhist monk, eternal dweller in the Tower of Song.

Leon Russell (Nov. 13): Entertainer, songwriter, studio and touring musician extraordinaire, Elton John's favorite piano man.

David Mancuso (Nov. 14): Underground dance party pioneer, DJ, curator, tastemaker, lord of the Loft.

Don Waller (Nov. 17): Author, music critic, proto-punk rocker, L.A. Weekly contributor, master of liner notes and natty attire.

Sharon Jones at the Hollywood Bowl in 2012 Timothy Norris

Sharon Jones (Nov. 18): Queen of the Dap-Kings, late bloomer, one of the great powerhouse soul singers of this or any era.

To everyone on this list and the many musicians, singers, DJs, label owners, promoters and others we failed to include who also passed in 2016: Rest in power, and thank you for keeping the music alive. We won't miss 2016, but we will miss the hell out of you.