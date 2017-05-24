menu

The Ultimate List of Free Summer Concerts in L.A.

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Guest Verses of All Time


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Ultimate List of Free Summer Concerts in L.A.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 5:15 a.m.
By Artemis Thomas-Hansard
A A

Merely trying to survive in Los Angeles is enough to drain your pockets (and then some). Luckily, this summer, there's a lot fun that comes free — maybe enough to remind you why you still live here, despite your bank account's suffering.

Check out our list below for an entire season of festivals and concerts that'll cost you a whole lot of nothing (except for parking — we are in L.A., after all).

Note: For links to all venue websites, scroll to the bottom of the list.

Friday, May 26
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Dwight Trible
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Ride the Tide

Saturday, May 27
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Conjunto Oye!
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 1)

Sunday, May 28
LACMA: Sundays Live - Ed & Mari Edelman Chamber Music Institute
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 2)

Monday, May 29
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 3)
California Sol: Memorial Day Rooftop Party at Ace Hotel DTLA

Thursday, June 1
Concerts on Cañon - TBA
Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - African Dance and Drums
KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Mathieu Schreyer
Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)

Friday, June 2
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Gospel Lunch
Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Jacques Lesure
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Otis Hayes Motown Review
Lummis Day Festival (Day 1)

Chico Mann and Captain Planet play KCRW's Summer Nights concert series at One Colorado in Pasadena on Saturday, June 3.
Chico Mann and Captain Planet play KCRW's Summer Nights concert series at One Colorado in Pasadena on Saturday, June 3.
Azul Amaral

Saturday, June 3
Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective
KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chico Mann & Captain Planet, DJ Marion
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz
Lummis Day Festival (Day 2)

Sunday, June 4
LACMA: Sundays Live - UCLA Comrades
Lummis Day Festival (Day 3)
Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show

Thursday, June 8
Concerts on Cañon - Eric E. Ensemble

Friday, June 9
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Bruce Babad Quintet
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Upstream

Saturday, June 10
Getty Center: Off the 405 - White Fence
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Grupo Falso Baiano

Sunday, June 11
Concerts on the Green - The Platters
Grand Performances at California Plaza - The Secret City
LACMA: Sundays Live - Capitol Ensemble

Monday, June 12
Amoeba Music Hollywood - Nick Hakim

Kevin Morby performs at Amoeba, Saturday, June 15.EXPAND
Kevin Morby performs at Amoeba, Saturday, June 15.
Adarsha Benjamin

Thursday, June 15
Amoeba Music Hollywood - Kevin Morby
Concerts on Cañon - The Tokens

Related Stories

Friday, June 16
Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Wolfgang Schalk
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - International Swingers

Saturday, June 17
Grand Performances at California Plaza - L.A. X GDL: Gaby Moreno, Caloncho
KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chicano Batman, DJ Anthony Valadez
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Opa Opa

Sunday, June 18
Concerts on the Green - Ticket to Ride: Tribute to The Beatles
LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Daniel Schlosberg

Wednesday, June 21
Make Music Los Angeles

Thursday, June 22
Concerts on Cañon - Amber and Smoke
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Khalid, Bibi Bourelly

Friday, June 23
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Long Beach Opera: Frida
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Clayton Cameron Sextet
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Viva! Featuring Artie Webb and Dan Weinstein

Saturday, June 24
Getty Center: Off the 405 - La Luz
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Miguel Atwood Ferguson: Suite for Ma Dukes
KCRW Summer Nights (Ctrcity Anaheim) - DJs Dan Wilcox and Valid
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Ciro Hurtado

Upcoming Events

Sunday, June 25
Concerts on the Green - Which One’s Pink?: Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd
LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Frederic Chiu
Sun Sets Concerts at Calabasas Lake - Cold Duck

Tuesday, June 27
LACMA: Sundays Live Tuesday Special - Lyris Quartet

Thursday, June 29
Concerts on Cañon - Act Three
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Le Maitre, Coast Modern

Friday, June 30
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Angie Wells
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Floyd & the Flyboys

Saturday, July 1
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Hip-Hop: First Peoples, New Voices

Tuesday, July 4
Concerts on the Green - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza with San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra
Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party

Thursday, July 6
Concerts on Cañon - Rod Lightning and The Thunderbolts of Love
Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - Pacific Island Dance
KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Karene Daniel
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)

Friday, July 7
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - James Intveld

Saturday, July 8
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Rahim AlHaj: Letters from Iraq, Asher Shasho Levy

Sunday, July 9
Concerts on the Green - Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac
West Hollywood Summer Sounds: Jack's Cats
Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show

Monday, July 10
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Cold Duck

Wednesday, July 12
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

Thursday, July 13
Concerts on Cañon - The Hodads
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Marcia Griffiths, Jah9

Friday, July 14
Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Jennifer Keith Quintet

Saturday, July 15
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - L'orchestra Afrisa International featuring Ricardo Lemvo

Sunday, July 16
Concerts on the Green - Surf City All Stars: Featuring Original Beach Boy, David Marks
Sun Sets Concerts - Hamid Cooper

Monday, July 17
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Silverados
Ford JAM Sessions - Hip-Hop Dance

Wednesday, July 19
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

Eric Burdon performs with The Animals on Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, July 20.EXPAND
Eric Burdon performs with The Animals on Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, July 20.
Courtesy Beautiful Day Media

Thursday, July 20
Concerts on Cañon - Les Zazous
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Eric Burdon & the Animals, Mr. Elevator, Rusty's EAC

Friday, July 21
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Sidestepper, Buyepongo
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Elliott Caine

Saturday, July 22
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Her Voice: Riffat Sultana, Meklit, Ulali

Sunday, July 23
Concerts on the Green - Billy Joel 2 Elton John (Tribute), the Gay Men’s Chorus

Monday, July 24
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Woodie and the Longboards
Ford JAM Sessions - Musical Sing-Along

Wednesday, July 26
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

Thursday, July 27
Concerts on Cañon - Tom Nolan Band
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Miami Horror, Cleopold

Friday, July 28
Grand Performances at California Plaza - La Linea
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - La Charenga Cubana

Saturday, July 29
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Getty Center: Off the 405 - Steve Gunn
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Mothership Landing: Funk and the Afrofuturist Universe of '77

Sunday, July 30
Concerts on the Green - Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Peter & the Wolf: The Classical
West Hollywood Summer Sounds - Delta Nove

Monday, July 31
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Neon Nation
Ford JAM Sessions - Celtic Dance

See next page for August and September concerts.

Amoeba Music Hollywood
Claremont Concerts in the Park
Concerts on Cañon
Concerts on the Green
Downtown Long Beach Summer and Music - TBA
Ford JAM Sessions
Getty Center and Getty Villa (Off the 405, Friday Flights, Villa Play Readings)
Grand Performances at California Plaza
Hermosa Beach Summer Concerts
KCRW Summer Nights
LACMA (Jazz at LACMA, Latin Sounds, Sundays Live)
Levitt Pavillion (MacArthur Park and Pasadena) - TBA
The Original Farmers Market Friday Night Music
Pershing Square Summer Concert Series (Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts, Jazz on Spring, Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series) - TBA
Sun Sets Concerts
Twilight Concerts at the Pier


Artemis Thomas-Hansard

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >