The Ultimate List of Free Summer Concerts in L.A.

Merely trying to survive in Los Angeles is enough to drain your pockets (and then some). Luckily, this summer, there's a lot fun that comes free — maybe enough to remind you why you still live here, despite your bank account's suffering.

Check out our list below for an entire season of festivals and concerts that'll cost you a whole lot of nothing (except for parking — we are in L.A., after all).

Note: For links to all venue websites, scroll to the bottom of the list.

Friday, May 26

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Dwight Trible

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Ride the Tide

Saturday, May 27

LACMA: Latin Sounds - Conjunto Oye!

Fiesta Hermosa (Day 1)

Sunday, May 28

LACMA: Sundays Live - Ed & Mari Edelman Chamber Music Institute

Fiesta Hermosa (Day 2)

Monday, May 29

Fiesta Hermosa (Day 3)

California Sol: Memorial Day Rooftop Party at Ace Hotel DTLA

Thursday, June 1

Concerts on Cañon - TBA

Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - African Dance and Drums

KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Mathieu Schreyer

Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)

Friday, June 2

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Gospel Lunch

Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Jacques Lesure

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Otis Hayes Motown Review

Lummis Day Festival (Day 1)

Chico Mann and Captain Planet play KCRW's Summer Nights concert series at One Colorado in Pasadena on Saturday, June 3. Azul Amaral

Saturday, June 3

Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective

KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chico Mann & Captain Planet, DJ Marion

LACMA: Latin Sounds - Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz

Lummis Day Festival (Day 2)

Sunday, June 4

LACMA: Sundays Live - UCLA Comrades

Lummis Day Festival (Day 3)

Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show

Thursday, June 8

Concerts on Cañon - Eric E. Ensemble

Friday, June 9

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Bruce Babad Quintet

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Upstream

Saturday, June 10

Getty Center: Off the 405 - White Fence

LACMA: Latin Sounds - Grupo Falso Baiano

Sunday, June 11

Concerts on the Green - The Platters

Grand Performances at California Plaza - The Secret City

LACMA: Sundays Live - Capitol Ensemble

Monday, June 12

Amoeba Music Hollywood - Nick Hakim

EXPAND Kevin Morby performs at Amoeba, Saturday, June 15. Adarsha Benjamin

Thursday, June 15

Amoeba Music Hollywood - Kevin Morby

Concerts on Cañon - The Tokens

Friday, June 16

Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Wolfgang Schalk

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - International Swingers

Saturday, June 17

Grand Performances at California Plaza - L.A. X GDL: Gaby Moreno, Caloncho

KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chicano Batman, DJ Anthony Valadez

LACMA: Latin Sounds - Opa Opa

Sunday, June 18

Concerts on the Green - Ticket to Ride: Tribute to The Beatles

LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Daniel Schlosberg

Wednesday, June 21

Make Music Los Angeles

Thursday, June 22

Concerts on Cañon - Amber and Smoke

Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Khalid, Bibi Bourelly

Friday, June 23

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Long Beach Opera: Frida

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Clayton Cameron Sextet

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Viva! Featuring Artie Webb and Dan Weinstein

Saturday, June 24

Getty Center: Off the 405 - La Luz

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Miguel Atwood Ferguson: Suite for Ma Dukes

KCRW Summer Nights (Ctrcity Anaheim) - DJs Dan Wilcox and Valid

LACMA: Latin Sounds - Ciro Hurtado

Sunday, June 25

Concerts on the Green - Which One’s Pink?: Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd

LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Frederic Chiu

Sun Sets Concerts at Calabasas Lake - Cold Duck

Tuesday, June 27

LACMA: Sundays Live Tuesday Special - Lyris Quartet

Thursday, June 29

Concerts on Cañon - Act Three

Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Le Maitre, Coast Modern

Friday, June 30

LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Angie Wells

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Floyd & the Flyboys

Saturday, July 1

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Hip-Hop: First Peoples, New Voices

Tuesday, July 4

Concerts on the Green - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza with San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra

Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party

Thursday, July 6

Concerts on Cañon - Rod Lightning and The Thunderbolts of Love

Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - Pacific Island Dance

KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Karene Daniel

KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA

Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)

Friday, July 7

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - James Intveld

Saturday, July 8

Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Rahim AlHaj: Letters from Iraq, Asher Shasho Levy

Sunday, July 9

Concerts on the Green - Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac

West Hollywood Summer Sounds: Jack's Cats

Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show

Monday, July 10

Claremont Concerts in the Park - Cold Duck

Wednesday, July 12

Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

Thursday, July 13

Concerts on Cañon - The Hodads

KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA

Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Marcia Griffiths, Jah9

Friday, July 14

Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Jennifer Keith Quintet

Saturday, July 15

Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA

Grand Performances at California Plaza - L'orchestra Afrisa International featuring Ricardo Lemvo

Sunday, July 16

Concerts on the Green - Surf City All Stars: Featuring Original Beach Boy, David Marks

Sun Sets Concerts - Hamid Cooper

Monday, July 17

Claremont Concerts in the Park - Silverados

Ford JAM Sessions - Hip-Hop Dance

Wednesday, July 19

Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

EXPAND Eric Burdon performs with The Animals on Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, July 20. Courtesy Beautiful Day Media

Thursday, July 20

Concerts on Cañon - Les Zazous

KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA

Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Eric Burdon & the Animals, Mr. Elevator, Rusty's EAC

Friday, July 21

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Sidestepper, Buyepongo

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Elliott Caine

Saturday, July 22

Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Her Voice: Riffat Sultana, Meklit, Ulali

Sunday, July 23

Concerts on the Green - Billy Joel 2 Elton John (Tribute), the Gay Men’s Chorus

Monday, July 24

Claremont Concerts in the Park - Woodie and the Longboards

Ford JAM Sessions - Musical Sing-Along

Wednesday, July 26

Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA

Thursday, July 27

Concerts on Cañon - Tom Nolan Band

KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA

Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Miami Horror, Cleopold

Friday, July 28

Grand Performances at California Plaza - La Linea

The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - La Charenga Cubana

Saturday, July 29

Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA

Getty Center: Off the 405 - Steve Gunn

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Mothership Landing: Funk and the Afrofuturist Universe of '77

Sunday, July 30

Concerts on the Green - Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen

Grand Performances at California Plaza - Peter & the Wolf: The Classical

West Hollywood Summer Sounds - Delta Nove

Monday, July 31

Claremont Concerts in the Park - Neon Nation

Ford JAM Sessions - Celtic Dance

See next page for August and September concerts.

Amoeba Music Hollywood

Claremont Concerts in the Park

Concerts on Cañon

Concerts on the Green

Downtown Long Beach Summer and Music - TBA

Ford JAM Sessions

Getty Center and Getty Villa (Off the 405, Friday Flights, Villa Play Readings)

Grand Performances at California Plaza

Hermosa Beach Summer Concerts

KCRW Summer Nights

LACMA (Jazz at LACMA, Latin Sounds, Sundays Live)

Levitt Pavillion (MacArthur Park and Pasadena) - TBA

The Original Farmers Market Friday Night Music

Pershing Square Summer Concert Series (Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts, Jazz on Spring, Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series) - TBA

Sun Sets Concerts

Twilight Concerts at the Pier