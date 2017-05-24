The Ultimate List of Free Summer Concerts in L.A.
Merely trying to survive in Los Angeles is enough to drain your pockets (and then some). Luckily, this summer, there's a lot fun that comes free — maybe enough to remind you why you still live here, despite your bank account's suffering.
Check out our list below for an entire season of festivals and concerts that'll cost you a whole lot of nothing (except for parking — we are in L.A., after all).
Note: For links to all venue websites, scroll to the bottom of the list.
Friday, May 26
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Dwight Trible
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Ride the Tide
Saturday, May 27
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Conjunto Oye!
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 1)
Sunday, May 28
LACMA: Sundays Live - Ed & Mari Edelman Chamber Music Institute
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 2)
Monday, May 29
Fiesta Hermosa (Day 3)
California Sol: Memorial Day Rooftop Party at Ace Hotel DTLA
Thursday, June 1
Concerts on Cañon - TBA
Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - African Dance and Drums
KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Mathieu Schreyer
Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)
Friday, June 2
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Gospel Lunch
Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Jacques Lesure
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Otis Hayes Motown Review
Lummis Day Festival (Day 1)
|
Chico Mann and Captain Planet play KCRW's Summer Nights concert series at One Colorado in Pasadena on Saturday, June 3.
Azul Amaral
Saturday, June 3
Grand Performances at California Plaza - William Close and the Earth Harp Collective
KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chico Mann & Captain Planet, DJ Marion
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz
Lummis Day Festival (Day 2)
Sunday, June 4
LACMA: Sundays Live - UCLA Comrades
Lummis Day Festival (Day 3)
Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show
Thursday, June 8
Concerts on Cañon - Eric E. Ensemble
Friday, June 9
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Bruce Babad Quintet
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Upstream
Saturday, June 10
Getty Center: Off the 405 - White Fence
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Grupo Falso Baiano
Sunday, June 11
Concerts on the Green - The Platters
Grand Performances at California Plaza - The Secret City
LACMA: Sundays Live - Capitol Ensemble
Monday, June 12
Amoeba Music Hollywood - Nick Hakim
|
Kevin Morby performs at Amoeba, Saturday, June 15.
Adarsha Benjamin
Thursday, June 15
Amoeba Music Hollywood - Kevin Morby
Concerts on Cañon - The Tokens
Friday, June 16
Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Wolfgang Schalk
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - International Swingers
Saturday, June 17
Grand Performances at California Plaza - L.A. X GDL: Gaby Moreno, Caloncho
KCRW Summer Nights (One Colorado) - Chicano Batman, DJ Anthony Valadez
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Opa Opa
Sunday, June 18
Concerts on the Green - Ticket to Ride: Tribute to The Beatles
LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Daniel Schlosberg
Wednesday, June 21
Make Music Los Angeles
Thursday, June 22
Concerts on Cañon - Amber and Smoke
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Khalid, Bibi Bourelly
Friday, June 23
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Long Beach Opera: Frida
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Clayton Cameron Sextet
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Viva! Featuring Artie Webb and Dan Weinstein
Saturday, June 24
Getty Center: Off the 405 - La Luz
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Miguel Atwood Ferguson: Suite for Ma Dukes
KCRW Summer Nights (Ctrcity Anaheim) - DJs Dan Wilcox and Valid
LACMA: Latin Sounds - Ciro Hurtado
Upcoming Events
Sunday, June 25
Concerts on the Green - Which One’s Pink?: Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd
LACMA: Sundays Live - Pianist Frederic Chiu
Sun Sets Concerts at Calabasas Lake - Cold Duck
Tuesday, June 27
LACMA: Sundays Live Tuesday Special - Lyris Quartet
Thursday, June 29
Concerts on Cañon - Act Three
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Le Maitre, Coast Modern
Friday, June 30
LACMA: Jazz at LACMA - Angie Wells
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Floyd & the Flyboys
Saturday, July 1
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Hip-Hop: First Peoples, New Voices
Tuesday, July 4
Concerts on the Green - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza with San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra
Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party
Thursday, July 6
Concerts on Cañon - Rod Lightning and The Thunderbolts of Love
Ford JAM Sessions (Newhall) - Pacific Island Dance
KCRW Summer Nights (Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara) - DJ Karene Daniel
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Chinatown After Dark (lineup TBA)
Friday, July 7
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - James Intveld
Saturday, July 8
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Rahim AlHaj: Letters from Iraq, Asher Shasho Levy
Sunday, July 9
Concerts on the Green - Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac
West Hollywood Summer Sounds: Jack's Cats
Sunday Jump: Asian Pacific American Heritage Show
Monday, July 10
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Cold Duck
Wednesday, July 12
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA
Thursday, July 13
Concerts on Cañon - The Hodads
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Marcia Griffiths, Jah9
Friday, July 14
Getty Center: Friday Flights - TBA
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Jennifer Keith Quintet
Saturday, July 15
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - L'orchestra Afrisa International featuring Ricardo Lemvo
Sunday, July 16
Concerts on the Green - Surf City All Stars: Featuring Original Beach Boy, David Marks
Sun Sets Concerts - Hamid Cooper
Monday, July 17
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Silverados
Ford JAM Sessions - Hip-Hop Dance
Wednesday, July 19
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA
|
Eric Burdon performs with The Animals on Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, July 20.
Courtesy Beautiful Day Media
Thursday, July 20
Concerts on Cañon - Les Zazous
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Eric Burdon & the Animals, Mr. Elevator, Rusty's EAC
Friday, July 21
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Sidestepper, Buyepongo
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - Elliott Caine
Saturday, July 22
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Her Voice: Riffat Sultana, Meklit, Ulali
Sunday, July 23
Concerts on the Green - Billy Joel 2 Elton John (Tribute), the Gay Men’s Chorus
Monday, July 24
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Woodie and the Longboards
Ford JAM Sessions - Musical Sing-Along
Wednesday, July 26
Pershing Square: Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts - TBA
Thursday, July 27
Concerts on Cañon - Tom Nolan Band
KCRW Summer Nights (Hammer Museum) - TBA
Twilight Concerts at the Pier - Miami Horror, Cleopold
Friday, July 28
Grand Performances at California Plaza - La Linea
The Original Farmers Market: Friday Night Music - La Charenga Cubana
Saturday, July 29
Pershing Square: Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series - TBA
Getty Center: Off the 405 - Steve Gunn
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Mothership Landing: Funk and the Afrofuturist Universe of '77
Sunday, July 30
Concerts on the Green - Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen
Grand Performances at California Plaza - Peter & the Wolf: The Classical
West Hollywood Summer Sounds - Delta Nove
Monday, July 31
Claremont Concerts in the Park - Neon Nation
Ford JAM Sessions - Celtic Dance
See next page for August and September concerts.
Amoeba Music Hollywood
Claremont Concerts in the Park
Concerts on Cañon
Concerts on the Green
Downtown Long Beach Summer and Music - TBA
Ford JAM Sessions
Getty Center and Getty Villa (Off the 405, Friday Flights, Villa Play Readings)
Grand Performances at California Plaza
Hermosa Beach Summer Concerts
KCRW Summer Nights
LACMA (Jazz at LACMA, Latin Sounds, Sundays Live)
Levitt Pavillion (MacArthur Park and Pasadena) - TBA
The Original Farmers Market Friday Night Music
Pershing Square Summer Concert Series (Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts, Jazz on Spring, Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series) - TBA
Sun Sets Concerts
Twilight Concerts at the Pier
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Jason Mraz
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 7:00pm
-
The Revolution
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 7:00pm
-
Roberta Gambarini
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 8:30pm
-
Sheryl Crow
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!