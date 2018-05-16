Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop to Play Cal Jam

The Foo Fighters will return to San Bernardino on Oct. 6 for the 2018 Cal Jam Festival, and they'll be joined by the godfather of punk himself, Iggy Pop, performing Post Pop Depression.

As if that's not enough, Jack Black's comedy metal band Tenacious D and alt-rockers Garbage sit at the top end of the bill. Elsewhere, there's Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, Gang of Youths, Slaves U.K., Giants in the Trees, Metz, Yungblud, Thunderpussy, Anna Von Hausswolff, Fea and Kingfish.

On Friday, Billy Idol will perform alongside Bridget Everett, Mexican Spanish-language Morrissey/Smiths tribute Mexrrissey and more.