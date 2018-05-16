 


Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop to Play Cal Jam
Cal Jam Fest

Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop to Play Cal Jam

LA Weekly | May 16, 2018 | 1:30pm
AA

The Foo Fighters will return to San Bernardino on Oct. 6 for the 2018 Cal Jam Festival, and they'll be joined by the godfather of punk himself, Iggy Pop, performing Post Pop Depression.

As if that's not enough, Jack Black's comedy metal band Tenacious D and alt-rockers Garbage sit at the top end of the bill. Elsewhere, there's Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, Gang of Youths, Slaves U.K., Giants in the Trees, Metz, Yungblud, Thunderpussy, Anna Von Hausswolff, Fea and Kingfish.

On Friday, Billy Idol will perform alongside Bridget Everett, Mexican Spanish-language Morrissey/Smiths tribute Mexrrissey and more.

More than 30,000 people joined Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, et al., at last year's event, which saw Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Rick Astley, Liam Gallagher and more join Dave Grohl's band onstage.

The 2018 event has an arguably stronger lineup, and those camping will be treated to a number of activities including late-night movies.

Tickets for this year's Cal Jam Festival go on sale on Thursday, May 17, at 10 a.m. One-day general admittance is $99, and Saturday ticket holders can purchase a Friday ticket for $30. Visit caljamfest.com or livenation.com for more info.

