menu

Fatalities Reported at Ariana Grande Concert


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fatalities Reported at Ariana Grande Concert

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 5 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Ariana Grande, seen here performing at the Forum in 2015, was performing in Manchester, England when one or more explosions were reported.
Ariana Grande, seen here performing at the Forum in 2015, was performing in Manchester, England when one or more explosions were reported.
Mathew Tucciarone
A A

Local police said in a statement "there are a number of confirmed fatalities" at Manchester Arena as one or two explosions rocked the venue in England during an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of Monday, May 22.

Police also reported multiple injuries. Other reports, including one from NBC News, stated that as many as 20 people had perished. It wasn't clear if people were affected by the explosion or by a possible stampede as fans in the 21,000-capacity arena evacuated.

The explosion or explosions were heard about 10:45 p.m. local time, according BBC World News. Grande, who's based in Los Angeles, was said to be OK. Witnesses said she was at the end of her set when they heard a loud bang.

"The whole building shook," one witness told BBC. The network said the source of the sound was a box office or foyer that's not a part of the main arena.

Upcoming Events

Video of the evacuation captured pandemonium and panic.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >