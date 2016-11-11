Fanatics! What an Interesting Time It Is to Be Alive
|
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #398
11–13–16
Fanatic! Interesting time to be alive, don’t you think?! Below, dependably, is a lot of good music that you can listen to over and over.
I am on the road, as you probably know. Tonight will be 25th show in a row. If I’m supposed to be tired, I’m not feeling it. Well over 100 shows into the year and looking forward to getting out there every night.
I hope you are getting a lot of late autumn listening in. I am doing my best with my playback set up backstage and in my earphones at the gym.
Fill your space with music and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Hour 1
01. David Bowie – Fame / Young Americans
02. Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin / Lust for Life
03. Metal Urbain - Panik / Anarchy in Paris
04. Joy Division – Novelty / Substance
05. The Planet - The Toledo Vader / Physical Angel
06. Point Juncture WA - You're Okay / Me of the Party
07. Jürgen Hocker - Études pour piano: IX. Vertige - Mechanical Music
08. David Lynch - Last Call / The Big Dream
09. Philip Lynott - Dear Miss Lonely Hearts / Solo in Soho
10. UK Subs - Perfect Girl / single
11. Alan Vega – Ghostrider / Collision Drive
12. Scorpions - Hell-Cat / Virgin Killer
13. The Fall – Service / Complete Peel Sessions
14 GØGGS - Future Nothing / GØGGS
15. Melvins - Hooch / Houdini
16. Ulaan Khol - The Known World / Ending / Returning
Hour 2
01. Einstürzende Neubauten - Kalte Sterne / single
02. The Gun Club – Desire / Lucky Jim
03. Cured Pink – Rosetta / Four Piece Band
04. Tim Presley – ER / The Wink
05. Tilt - Search & Destroy / single
06. Kraftwerk - The Model / The Man Machine
07. The Julie Ruin - Hello Trust No One / Hit Reset
08. Raymond Scott - Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. / Manhattan Research, Inc.
09. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Father's Tears / Balance
10. Black Randy & The Metro Squad - I Slept in an Arcade / Pass the Dust, I Think I'm Bowie
11. The Ruts - Savage Circle / The Crack
12. The Damned – Politics / Music for Pleasure
13. Neu! – Negativland / Neu! 1
