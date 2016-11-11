Fanatics! What an Interesting Time It Is to Be Alive

Henry Rollins Heidi May

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #398

11–13–16

Fanatic! Interesting time to be alive, don’t you think?! Below, dependably, is a lot of good music that you can listen to over and over.

I am on the road, as you probably know. Tonight will be 25th show in a row. If I’m supposed to be tired, I’m not feeling it. Well over 100 shows into the year and looking forward to getting out there every night.

I hope you are getting a lot of late autumn listening in. I am doing my best with my playback set up backstage and in my earphones at the gym.

Fill your space with music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins

Hour 1

01. David Bowie – Fame / Young Americans

02. Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin / Lust for Life

03. Metal Urbain - Panik / Anarchy in Paris

04. Joy Division – Novelty / Substance

05. The Planet - The Toledo Vader / Physical Angel

06. Point Juncture WA - You're Okay / Me of the Party

07. Jürgen Hocker - Études pour piano: IX. Vertige - Mechanical Music

08. David Lynch - Last Call / The Big Dream

09. Philip Lynott - Dear Miss Lonely Hearts / Solo in Soho

10. UK Subs - Perfect Girl / single

11. Alan Vega – Ghostrider / Collision Drive

12. Scorpions - Hell-Cat / Virgin Killer

13. The Fall – Service / Complete Peel Sessions

14 GØGGS - Future Nothing / GØGGS

15. Melvins - Hooch / Houdini

16. Ulaan Khol - The Known World / Ending / Returning

Hour 2

01. Einstürzende Neubauten - Kalte Sterne / single

02. The Gun Club – Desire / Lucky Jim

03. Cured Pink – Rosetta / Four Piece Band

04. Tim Presley – ER / The Wink

05. Tilt - Search & Destroy / single

06. Kraftwerk - The Model / The Man Machine

07. The Julie Ruin - Hello Trust No One / Hit Reset

08. Raymond Scott - Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. / Manhattan Research, Inc.

09. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Father's Tears / Balance

10. Black Randy & The Metro Squad - I Slept in an Arcade / Pass the Dust, I Think I'm Bowie

11. The Ruts - Savage Circle / The Crack

12. The Damned – Politics / Music for Pleasure

13. Neu! – Negativland / Neu! 1

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day

Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes

No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier