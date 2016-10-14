Fanatics! We're Breaking Out the Classics for This Show: Damned, Cramps, Gen X

Henry Rollins Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #394

10–16–16

Fanatic! Backstage in Charleston, SC. As we are wont do to in this great month, we are checking out a lot of classic punk, new wave and post-punk tracks. I have been looking forward to our October shows. We started work on them several weeks ago.

Out here on the road, we are just settling into things, with two shows done on this leg of the tour. We have not hit any record stores yet but we will hopefully fix that in the days upcoming.

I am grateful for a show a night and this amazing autumn weather. Walking to the gym and back earlier today was great. Charleston is a beautiful city.

We hope you enjoy the show.

Go to your local independent record store often and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 01

01. The Damned - Love Song (single version) / Machine Gun Etiquette

02. The Cramps - Rockin' Bones / February 1979 Demos

03. The UK Subs - You Can't Take It Any More / Brand New Age

04. Gen X - Ugly Rash / single

05. Crisis – Frustration / Holocaust Hymns

06. Exhaustion - Don't Fly Right / Future Eaters

07. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag

08. The Julie Ruin - Rather Not / Hit Reset

09. Slapp Happy - Charlie 'n Charlie / Gunilla #20

10. Poison Girls - Closed Shop / Statement

11. The Fall - To NK Roachment: Yarbles / This Nation’s Saving Grace

12. Eater - Outside View / Complete Eater

13. TV Colours - City Nights / Purple Sky, Toxic River

14. The Razors – Enemy / single

15. Iggy Pop – Funtime / The Idiot

16. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low

17. David Lynch - These Are My Friends / Crazy Clown Time

Hour 02

01. Thee Oh Sees - Gelatinous Cube / A Weird Exits

02. Devo - Social Fools / B Stiff EP

03. The Shangri-Las - Sophisticated Boom Boom / Myrmidons Of Melodrama

04. The MC5 - Looking At You (single version) / Big Bang

05. The Misfits - Horror Hotel / 12 Hits from Hell

06. The Rolling Stones - Hang Fire / Tattoo You

07. The Lurkers – Cyanide / God’s Lonely Men

08. The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys / Singles

09. Dax Riggs - Night Is The Notion / We Sing of Only Blood or Love

10. Alex Cameron – Mongrel / Jumping the Shark

11. The Lurkers - Cyanide (Pub Version) / single

12. Tim Presley – Morris / The Wink

13. Leather Towel - Too Much On / Towel IV

14. Doctor Mix & the Remix - Out Of The Question / Wall of Noise

15. Can – Mushroom / Tago Mago

16. The Piranhas – Jilly / The Attrix Collection

17. Glaxo Babies - This Is Your Life / Dreams Interrupted

18. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - The Sound of All Things / Balance

