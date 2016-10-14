Fanatics! We're Breaking Out the Classics for This Show: Damned, Cramps, Gen X
|
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #394
10–16–16
Fanatic! Backstage in Charleston, SC. As we are wont do to in this great month, we are checking out a lot of classic punk, new wave and post-punk tracks. I have been looking forward to our October shows. We started work on them several weeks ago.
Out here on the road, we are just settling into things, with two shows done on this leg of the tour. We have not hit any record stores yet but we will hopefully fix that in the days upcoming.
Upcoming Events
I am grateful for a show a night and this amazing autumn weather. Walking to the gym and back earlier today was great. Charleston is a beautiful city.
We hope you enjoy the show.
Go to your local independent record store often and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 01
01. The Damned - Love Song (single version) / Machine Gun Etiquette
02. The Cramps - Rockin' Bones / February 1979 Demos
03. The UK Subs - You Can't Take It Any More / Brand New Age
04. Gen X - Ugly Rash / single
05. Crisis – Frustration / Holocaust Hymns
06. Exhaustion - Don't Fly Right / Future Eaters
07. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag
08. The Julie Ruin - Rather Not / Hit Reset
09. Slapp Happy - Charlie 'n Charlie / Gunilla #20
10. Poison Girls - Closed Shop / Statement
11. The Fall - To NK Roachment: Yarbles / This Nation’s Saving Grace
12. Eater - Outside View / Complete Eater
13. TV Colours - City Nights / Purple Sky, Toxic River
14. The Razors – Enemy / single
15. Iggy Pop – Funtime / The Idiot
16. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low
17. David Lynch - These Are My Friends / Crazy Clown Time
Hour 02
01. Thee Oh Sees - Gelatinous Cube / A Weird Exits
02. Devo - Social Fools / B Stiff EP
03. The Shangri-Las - Sophisticated Boom Boom / Myrmidons Of Melodrama
04. The MC5 - Looking At You (single version) / Big Bang
05. The Misfits - Horror Hotel / 12 Hits from Hell
06. The Rolling Stones - Hang Fire / Tattoo You
07. The Lurkers – Cyanide / God’s Lonely Men
08. The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys / Singles
09. Dax Riggs - Night Is The Notion / We Sing of Only Blood or Love
10. Alex Cameron – Mongrel / Jumping the Shark
11. The Lurkers - Cyanide (Pub Version) / single
12. Tim Presley – Morris / The Wink
13. Leather Towel - Too Much On / Towel IV
14. Doctor Mix & the Remix - Out Of The Question / Wall of Noise
15. Can – Mushroom / Tago Mago
16. The Piranhas – Jilly / The Attrix Collection
17. Glaxo Babies - This Is Your Life / Dreams Interrupted
18. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - The Sound of All Things / Balance
More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day
Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes
No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Fitz & the Tantrums
TicketsFri., Oct. 14, 6:00pm
-
VNV Nation
TicketsFri., Oct. 14, 7:00pm
-
Molly Kestner
TicketsFri., Oct. 14, 7:30pm
-
New Kingston
TicketsFri., Oct. 14, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!