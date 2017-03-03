Fanatics! We Begin This Show With More From the Great New Group Crystal Fairy
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #414
03-05–17
Fanatic! I will have to apologize for the brevity I will have to utilize. I have to be out the door in a few minutes. We have a great show for you as you can see below.
I will hopefully have a chance to update these notes in several hours, so check back tomorrow and you might see some more added, but at least we have all the tunes listed and that’s always the most important part.
I hope you dig the show and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Crystal Fairy - Secret Agent Rat / Crystal Fairy
02. Electric Eels – Stucco / Those Were Different Times
03. Charley Patton - Poor Me / Complete Recordings: 1929-1934
04. Edwin Starr - Easin' In / Can You Dig It? The Music & Politics of Black Action Films 1968-75
05. Deerhoof - Dispossessor / The Magic
06. The Urinals - Black Hole / Negative Capability...Check It Out!
07. The KVB - Lower Depths / ...Of Desire
08. King Tubby & Soul Syndicate - King Tubby's Key / Freedom Sounds In Dub
09. John Cale - Dead Or Alive / Honi Soit
10. Slug – Elevator / Swingers
11. The Silhouettes - Bing Bong / Memories Of Times Square Vol. 9
12. Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party
13. Meatbodies – Touchless / Alice
14. The Horrors - Shadazz / Alan Vega 70th Vinyl Series - Radio Promo
15. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - La Araña / La Araña Es La Vida
16. Sort Sol - Hurricane Fighter Plane / The Violent Bear It Away
Hour 2
01. Drinks - I Am a Miserable Pig / Hermits on Holiday outtake
02. David Thomas - My Theory of Spontaneous Similitude/Red Tin Bus / Monster Walks the Winter Lake
03. No information – no information / mix CDR I got in Saudi Arabia
04. Swell Maps - Black Velvet / International Rescue
05. Living Eyes - Bad Example / Living Large
06. The Present Moment - The Distance Between Us / Loyal To A Fault
07. Seekae – Monster / The Worry
08. Pseudo Existors - Beyond The Zone / Stamp Out Normality
09. Dog Chocolate - Bent Wire Situation / Snack Fans
10. Mosquito Ego – Stew / Glomb
11. Spectres - Rubber Plant / Condition
12. Buzzcocks - Friends of Mine / Spiral Scratch
13. Filthy Little Star - White Bread / Community 4 - A Compilation of Hobart Music
14. Procedure Club - Questionable Tattoo / Pinky Swear
15. The Stooges - Asthma Attack / Music From the Motion Picture "Gimme Danger"
