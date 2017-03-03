Fanatics! We Begin This Show With More From the Great New Group Crystal Fairy

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #414

03-05–17

Fanatic! I will have to apologize for the brevity I will have to utilize. I have to be out the door in a few minutes. We have a great show for you as you can see below.

I will hopefully have a chance to update these notes in several hours, so check back tomorrow and you might see some more added, but at least we have all the tunes listed and that’s always the most important part.

I hope you dig the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Crystal Fairy - Secret Agent Rat / Crystal Fairy

02. Electric Eels – Stucco / Those Were Different Times

03. Charley Patton - Poor Me / Complete Recordings: 1929-1934

04. Edwin Starr - Easin' In / Can You Dig It? The Music & Politics of Black Action Films 1968-75

05. Deerhoof - Dispossessor / The Magic

06. The Urinals - Black Hole / Negative Capability...Check It Out!

07. The KVB - Lower Depths / ...Of Desire

08. King Tubby & Soul Syndicate - King Tubby's Key / Freedom Sounds In Dub

09. John Cale - Dead Or Alive / Honi Soit

10. Slug – Elevator / Swingers

11. The Silhouettes - Bing Bong / Memories Of Times Square Vol. 9

12. Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party

13. Meatbodies – Touchless / Alice

14. The Horrors - Shadazz / Alan Vega 70th Vinyl Series - Radio Promo

15. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - La Araña / La Araña Es La Vida

16. Sort Sol - Hurricane Fighter Plane / The Violent Bear It Away

Hour 2

01. Drinks - I Am a Miserable Pig / Hermits on Holiday outtake

02. David Thomas - My Theory of Spontaneous Similitude/Red Tin Bus / Monster Walks the Winter Lake

03. No information – no information / mix CDR I got in Saudi Arabia

04. Swell Maps - Black Velvet / International Rescue

05. Living Eyes - Bad Example / Living Large

06. The Present Moment - The Distance Between Us / Loyal To A Fault

07. Seekae – Monster / The Worry

08. Pseudo Existors - Beyond The Zone / Stamp Out Normality

09. Dog Chocolate - Bent Wire Situation / Snack Fans

10. Mosquito Ego – Stew / Glomb

11. Spectres - Rubber Plant / Condition

12. Buzzcocks - Friends of Mine / Spiral Scratch

13. Filthy Little Star - White Bread / Community 4 - A Compilation of Hobart Music

14. Procedure Club - Questionable Tattoo / Pinky Swear

15. The Stooges - Asthma Attack / Music From the Motion Picture "Gimme Danger"

