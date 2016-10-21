Fanatics! Thee Oh Sees Already Have Another New Album Coming
|
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #395
10–23–16
Fanatic! Writing to you from Richmond, VA. A little less then 110 miles from Washington, D.C. Below, you will see that we have a perfect soundtrack for October, no matter where you are.
Things have been busy out here with a show a night and a drive afterwards. I have not been to any record stores since we started this leg of the tour but hopefully, I will turn that around soon.
I have been listening to a lot of music in the time after soundcheck, before stage time, and that’s been great. A lot of American Tapes releases and downloads of the vinyl I picked up in Australia recently.
I don’t think I am talking out of class when I tell you that I have heard the new release, An Odd Entrances, by Thee Oh Sees, coming out in November on Castle Face. It probably won’t surprise you that I think it’s really great. Can’t wait to hear that one on vinyl. Here is the site address for the label. If you get on the mailing list, you get all the cool updates.
Also, a new Deerhoof single on Famous Class. I just ordered mine. Will get those tracks into our December shows for sure. Here is where to get the info. Famous Class is a great label you should be checking out.
I have a show starting soon and have to get some writing started, so I will leave it here. I hope you dig the tracks we have set up for you. Next week’s show is all done and it’s a great one, so please tune in of you can.
Listen twice and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 01
01. The Damned - Feel The Pain / Damned Damned Damned
02. Nightmare - Great Balls of Fire / single
03. The UK Subs - Ice Age / Singles Collection
04. The Skunks - Good from the Bad / single
05. The Cramps - I'm Cramped / 02-03-79 Hall of Nations Washington DC
06. Generation X - Trying For Kicks (B-side To Fridays Angels) / The Idol Generation
07. Magic Michael – Millionaire / single
08. Alex Cameron - Take Care of Business / Jumping the Shark
09. Johnny Moped - Incendiary Device / Cycledelic
10. The Afflicted Man - Who Can Tell / single
11. Joy Division – Isolation / Closer
12. Alan Vega - Faster Blaster / Deuce Avenue
13. Those Naughty Lumps - Iggy Pop's Jacket / single
14. The Stooges – Johanna / Rubber Legs
15. David Bowie - Breaking Glass (Live - issued 11-78) / Fifty-Two Years - Complete Singles
16. The Fall – Smile / Perverted By Language
Hour 02
01. Sonic’s Rendezvous Band - City Slang / Too Much Crank
02. Pure Hell - Lame Brain / Noise Addiction
03. Ketty Lester - Love Letters / Love letters
04. Leather Towel - The Ozone Layer / Towel IV
05. Lair of the Minotaur - Riders of Skullhammer, We Ride the Night / Evil Power
06. Wire - Go Ahead / Document & Eyewitness
07. The Weirdos - Message From The Underworld / Weird World: Volume 1
08. Buzzcocks - I Can't Control Myself / Time’s Up
09. Doctor Mix & the Remix - No Fun (single A side mix) / Wall of Noise (CD version)
10. Cluster - Heiße Lippen / Zuckerzeit
11. Holland – Stampstain / Your Orgasm
12. The Wall – Ghetto / The Punk Collection
13. Dum Dum Dum - Dum Dum Dum / Messthetics #08
14. The Shapes - Wot's For Lunch Mum? (Not Beans Again!) / Songs for Sensible People
15. The Newtown Neurotics – Hypocrite / Punk Singles Collection
16. Unrest - So Sick / Perfect Teeth
17. The Ruts - It Was Cold / The Crack
