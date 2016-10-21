Fanatics! Thee Oh Sees Already Have Another New Album Coming

Henry Rollins Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #395

10–23–16

Fanatic! Writing to you from Richmond, VA. A little less then 110 miles from Washington, D.C. Below, you will see that we have a perfect soundtrack for October, no matter where you are.

Things have been busy out here with a show a night and a drive afterwards. I have not been to any record stores since we started this leg of the tour but hopefully, I will turn that around soon.

I have been listening to a lot of music in the time after soundcheck, before stage time, and that’s been great. A lot of American Tapes releases and downloads of the vinyl I picked up in Australia recently.

I don’t think I am talking out of class when I tell you that I have heard the new release, An Odd Entrances, by Thee Oh Sees, coming out in November on Castle Face. It probably won’t surprise you that I think it’s really great. Can’t wait to hear that one on vinyl. Here is the site address for the label. If you get on the mailing list, you get all the cool updates.

Also, a new Deerhoof single on Famous Class. I just ordered mine. Will get those tracks into our December shows for sure. Here is where to get the info. Famous Class is a great label you should be checking out.

I have a show starting soon and have to get some writing started, so I will leave it here. I hope you dig the tracks we have set up for you. Next week’s show is all done and it’s a great one, so please tune in of you can.

Listen twice and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 01

01. The Damned - Feel The Pain / Damned Damned Damned

02. Nightmare - Great Balls of Fire / single

03. The UK Subs - Ice Age / Singles Collection

04. The Skunks - Good from the Bad / single

05. The Cramps - I'm Cramped / 02-03-79 Hall of Nations Washington DC

06. Generation X - Trying For Kicks (B-side To Fridays Angels) / The Idol Generation

07. Magic Michael – Millionaire / single

08. Alex Cameron - Take Care of Business / Jumping the Shark

09. Johnny Moped - Incendiary Device / Cycledelic

10. The Afflicted Man - Who Can Tell / single

11. Joy Division – Isolation / Closer

12. Alan Vega - Faster Blaster / Deuce Avenue

13. Those Naughty Lumps - Iggy Pop's Jacket / single

14. The Stooges – Johanna / Rubber Legs

15. David Bowie - Breaking Glass (Live - issued 11-78) / Fifty-Two Years - Complete Singles

16. The Fall – Smile / Perverted By Language

Hour 02

01. Sonic’s Rendezvous Band - City Slang / Too Much Crank

02. Pure Hell - Lame Brain / Noise Addiction

03. Ketty Lester - Love Letters / Love letters

04. Leather Towel - The Ozone Layer / Towel IV

05. Lair of the Minotaur - Riders of Skullhammer, We Ride the Night / Evil Power

06. Wire - Go Ahead / Document & Eyewitness

07. The Weirdos - Message From The Underworld / Weird World: Volume 1

08. Buzzcocks - I Can't Control Myself / Time’s Up

09. Doctor Mix & the Remix - No Fun (single A side mix) / Wall of Noise (CD version)

10. Cluster - Heiße Lippen / Zuckerzeit

11. Holland – Stampstain / Your Orgasm

12. The Wall – Ghetto / The Punk Collection

13. Dum Dum Dum - Dum Dum Dum / Messthetics #08

14. The Shapes - Wot's For Lunch Mum? (Not Beans Again!) / Songs for Sensible People

15. The Newtown Neurotics – Hypocrite / Punk Singles Collection

16. Unrest - So Sick / Perfect Teeth

17. The Ruts - It Was Cold / The Crack

