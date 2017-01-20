Fanatics! Record Store Day, Red Red Krovvy and Other Reasons Not to Dread 2017
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #408
01-22–17
Fanatic! We are starting on a long journey that will be a lot of things; boring will probably not be one of them. Music now more than ever.
We have another great show for you this evening. Very excited about what is to be released this year. I have heard at least two records that I am not at liberty to talk about but will be out soon that we will be featuring on the show as soon as we have been given the clearance.
Get ready for a great Record Store Day single that Larry from In the Red and I have put together. SO COOL.
There is a band I found out about last year called Red Red Krovvy. They are Australian and really good. They sent their new album via Julia Wilson over at Rice Is Nice Records, with permission to start playing it. So, in hour 2, we do.
If you happen to read these notes before Sunday, I am yet again, subbing for Iggy on his BBC Radio 6 show this Friday. I think it will be day time in USA when it goes out. You can find the show notes via my site or on my company’s Facebook page. Lisa posted them today.
Earlier today, I opened a box of records I bought as a lot sale from a vendor in Morocco. Can’t wait to hear this stuff. I don’t know a single person on any of the records but they looked too interesting not to check out. I’ll let you know how I go.
As I write this, I am in the back of a car, returning from NAMM, where I just spoke to people who work at Shure Microphone. I have been off tour less than 48 hours. I am sure this won’t surprise you but this weekend, damn, am I going to listen to a lot of music. I have been jamming the tunes since I walked in on Monday. Stoked for the weekend!!!
2017: You, me, Engineer X, Engineer Am-Rock and a whole lot of music. I do believe we will get through.
Go analog and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 1
01. Public Enemy - Welcome To The Terrordome / Fear Of A Black Planet
02. Scott Walker – Next / Scott 2
03. Roxy Music - Virginia Plain / Roxy Music
04. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Upside Down / The Power of Negative Thinking
05. Grace Lee & The Stylers - Why Are You Not Smiling? / Singapore A-Go-Go
06. Slug Guts - Cold Bones / Howlin' Gang
07. XYZ - I'm One / XYZ
08. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – 222 / Haunted Head
09. Jah Stitch - Ragga Muffin Style / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)
10. Tired Lion - I Don't Think You Like Me / Rice Is Nice Mixtape Vol. 03
11. These Are Powers - Parallel Shores / All Aboard Future
12. The Birthday Party - Bully Bones / Peel Sessions
13. Mark Robinson – Awake / The BJ Rubin Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
14. Van Halen - Atomic Punk / Van Halen
15. Wand - M.E. / Golem
16. Thee Oh Sees - Nervous Tech (Nah John) / An Odd Entrances
Hour 2
01. Voigt/465 - A Welcome Mystery / One Faint Deluded Smile
02. Red Red Krovvy - Decrepit City / New album
03. CFM - The Stooge / 7”
04. The Stooges - TV Eye Take 7 / Fun House Sessions
05. Walter Steding - Subterranean Escape / Walter Steding
06. Dinosaur Jr. - Be A Part / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
07. Günter Schickert - Schwarz voll Weiß / Kinder in der Wildnis
08. Holland - Your Sycophants / Love Fluxus
09. The Sods - Military Madness / single
10. Y Pants - Beautiful Food / Y Pants
11. Ashtray Navigations - Fleetwoodmac Shoes / Machine Cookin
12. Grisen Skriker - Ett Tusen Punks / Skrikers EP's + 4 låtar til
13. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low
14. The Fall - The Aphid / Cerebral Caustic
15. Joy Division - These Days / Substance
16. Black Sabbath - Into the Void / Master of Reality
