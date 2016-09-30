Fanatics! October Is a Good Month to Listen to Old Music

Henry Rollins HeidI May

RADIO BROADCAST #392

10–02–16

Fanatic! Currently in Cape Town, South Africa. Listening to Get That Fucking Light Out of My Face by Bugs and Rats. I went from Perth, Australia to Singapore, to Johannesburg to Cape Town. Very glad to be off airplanes for awhile. I still have a lot of flying to do before I get to Florida next week.

So, Fanatic, here we are again in the great month of October. I don’t know what it means to you but for me, I take this month to listen to a lot of old music. I will have next to no time to listen to vinyl this month but I will see what I can do in Los Angeles in a few days when I am there for about 44 hours.

I just got word from Road Manager Ward that he has returned safely to USA and managed to get both his and my vinyl acquisitions back from Australia in one piece. It will take me awhile to get all those records gone through but I will, and as soon as I can, will get them onto the show.

The below playlist not only reflects some of the older music I listen to in this month but of course, new jams as well. We hope you dig it. Also, I hope you’re listening to a lot of music in this great month.

Stay analog as much as you can and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 01

01. The Damned - Neat Neat Neat / Damned Damned Damned

02. 999 - Feelin' Alright with the Crew / Separates

03. The Mob - Shuffling Souls / Let the Tribe Increase

04. The Adverts - Safety in Numbers / Singles Collection

05. X-Ray Spex - I Am A Cliché / Let’s Submerge

06. Pure Hell - No Rules / single

07. Thee Oh Sees - Ticklish Warrior / A Weird Exits

08. Dinosaur Jr. - I Told Everyone / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

09. The Julie Ruin - Time Is Up / Hit Reset

10. Guerilla Toss - TV Spell / Live in Nashville

11. Roky Erickson - White Faces / The Evil One

12. Devo - Let's Go / Hardcore Devo Vol. 2

13. Alex Cameron – She’s Mine / Jumping the Shark

14. The UK Subs - Keep On Running / Singles Collection

15. Hawkwind – Motorhead / Warrior on the Edge of Time

16. David Bowie - Sound And Vision / Low

17. The Stooges – Penetration / Raw Power

Hour 02

01. Gen X – Untouchables / Kiss Me Deadly

02. The Ruts - West One (Shine On Me) (single version) / Grin & Bear It

03. Killing Joke – Requiem / Killing Joke

05. Joy Division - Means To An End / Closer

06. The Sound – Skeletons / From the Lion’s Mouth

07. The Need - Let Them Eat Valium / single

08. The Gun Club - Lucky Jim / Lucky Jim

09. Terry - Lino Deen / High Fashion Sampler

10. Exhaustion - Lonely Cars / Biker

10. The Ramones - I Just Wanna Have Something to Do / Road To Ruin

11. Martin Rev – Trouble / Strangeworld

12. Alan Vega – Cheenaroka / DuJang Prang

13. Buzzcocks - Why Can't I Touch It? / Singles Going Steady

