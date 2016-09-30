Fanatics! October Is a Good Month to Listen to Old Music
Henry Rollins
HeidI May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #392
10–02–16
Fanatic! Currently in Cape Town, South Africa. Listening to Get That Fucking Light Out of My Face by Bugs and Rats. I went from Perth, Australia to Singapore, to Johannesburg to Cape Town. Very glad to be off airplanes for awhile. I still have a lot of flying to do before I get to Florida next week.
So, Fanatic, here we are again in the great month of October. I don’t know what it means to you but for me, I take this month to listen to a lot of old music. I will have next to no time to listen to vinyl this month but I will see what I can do in Los Angeles in a few days when I am there for about 44 hours.
I just got word from Road Manager Ward that he has returned safely to USA and managed to get both his and my vinyl acquisitions back from Australia in one piece. It will take me awhile to get all those records gone through but I will, and as soon as I can, will get them onto the show.
The below playlist not only reflects some of the older music I listen to in this month but of course, new jams as well. We hope you dig it. Also, I hope you’re listening to a lot of music in this great month.
Stay analog as much as you can and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Hour 01
01. The Damned - Neat Neat Neat / Damned Damned Damned
02. 999 - Feelin' Alright with the Crew / Separates
03. The Mob - Shuffling Souls / Let the Tribe Increase
04. The Adverts - Safety in Numbers / Singles Collection
05. X-Ray Spex - I Am A Cliché / Let’s Submerge
06. Pure Hell - No Rules / single
07. Thee Oh Sees - Ticklish Warrior / A Weird Exits
08. Dinosaur Jr. - I Told Everyone / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
09. The Julie Ruin - Time Is Up / Hit Reset
10. Guerilla Toss - TV Spell / Live in Nashville
11. Roky Erickson - White Faces / The Evil One
12. Devo - Let's Go / Hardcore Devo Vol. 2
13. Alex Cameron – She’s Mine / Jumping the Shark
14. The UK Subs - Keep On Running / Singles Collection
15. Hawkwind – Motorhead / Warrior on the Edge of Time
16. David Bowie - Sound And Vision / Low
17. The Stooges – Penetration / Raw Power
Hour 02
01. Gen X – Untouchables / Kiss Me Deadly
02. The Ruts - West One (Shine On Me) (single version) / Grin & Bear It
03. Killing Joke – Requiem / Killing Joke
05. Joy Division - Means To An End / Closer
06. The Sound – Skeletons / From the Lion’s Mouth
07. The Need - Let Them Eat Valium / single
08. The Gun Club - Lucky Jim / Lucky Jim
09. Terry - Lino Deen / High Fashion Sampler
10. Exhaustion - Lonely Cars / Biker
10. The Ramones - I Just Wanna Have Something to Do / Road To Ruin
11. Martin Rev – Trouble / Strangeworld
12. Alan Vega – Cheenaroka / DuJang Prang
13. Buzzcocks - Why Can't I Touch It? / Singles Going Steady
