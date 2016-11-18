Fanatics! November Is a Great Month to Listen to Joy Division
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #399
11–20–16
Fanatic! Backstage at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. I have done a lot of shows here. Excellent venue with great sound and lights.
I am listening to all the songs for this show and am very happy with how things turned out.
The new album by Thee Oh Sees, An Odd Entrances is out. Another great addition to the already stellar Thee Oh Sees catalog. Here is where to go for info.
All is well out here. Getting as much listening done as I can pre-show. Post-show, I am too wiped out from the day to concentrate, but am getting a lot of jams checked out on the treadmill and backstage before I get onstage.
In November, I listen to a lot of Joy Division. I listen to Closer at least twice a week. It’s an interesting record. So much has been said about Unknown Pleasures, and deservedly so, that it’s easy to forget that the band followed up quite ambitiously with a second full LP.
We will start playing tracks from the new Point Juncture, WA album, Me or the Party. Easily in my top five for the year. What a great band! This is my favorite album of theirs. We will be getting into this one big time. Here is information.
I hope you dig the show. If you have been coming to see me over the last several weeks, thank you for that also!
Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 1
01. Tim Presley - Underwater Rain / The Wink
02. Kraftwerk – Antenne / Radio-Aktivität
03. Point Juncture, WA – Whodunit / Me or the Party
04. Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters – Kojak / Dub-Triptych
05. Jonny Telafone - Can We Pretend a Little Longer / Jonny Telafone
06. Kuupuu - Track 06 / I Can Walk The Dark
07. Slugfuckers - Mechanical Boy / Cacophony: 1979-1981
08. Uton - Kauan Sitten / Taajuuksia Taaempaa
09. Buzzcocks – Autonomy / Singles Going Steady
10. The Fall - The Classical / Hex Enduction Hour
11. Joy Division - Leaders Of Men / Substance 1977-1980
12. Iggy Pop – Nightclubbing / The Idiot
13. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low
14. Tilt - Arkade Funk / 12”
Hour 2
01. Ruts DC - Music Must Destroy / Music Must Destroy
02. Exhaustion - The Gambler / Future Eaters
03. Scott Walker - Dream Sequence / The Childhood of a Leader
04. David Lynch - Cold Wind Blowin / The Big Dream
05. Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Serey Sothea, Pan Ron & Dara Jamchan - Where Are You From? / Cambodian Rocks
06. Thee Oh Sees - Crawl Out From the Fall Out / A Weird Exits
07. Slug Guts - Stranglin' You Too / Playin' in Time With the Deadbeat
08. Suicide - Space Blue Bambo / The First Rehearsal Tapes
09. Mark Robinson - I'm Still Breathing / Canada's Green Highways
10. Pel Mel - Click Click / Terrace Industry : M Squared Box 1980 – 1983
11. Whirlywirld - Boys Of The Badlands / Big Gun Action
12. The Adverts - Television's Over (Single Version) / Punk Singles Collection
13. Sardine V – Sudan / Tales From The Australian Underground - Singles 1976-1989
14. Klaus Schulze - Study For Brian Eno / La Vie Electronique 1
