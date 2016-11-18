Fanatics! November Is a Great Month to Listen to Joy Division

Henry Rollins Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #399

11–20–16

Fanatic! Backstage at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. I have done a lot of shows here. Excellent venue with great sound and lights.

I am listening to all the songs for this show and am very happy with how things turned out.

The new album by Thee Oh Sees, An Odd Entrances is out. Another great addition to the already stellar Thee Oh Sees catalog. Here is where to go for info.

All is well out here. Getting as much listening done as I can pre-show. Post-show, I am too wiped out from the day to concentrate, but am getting a lot of jams checked out on the treadmill and backstage before I get onstage.

In November, I listen to a lot of Joy Division. I listen to Closer at least twice a week. It’s an interesting record. So much has been said about Unknown Pleasures, and deservedly so, that it’s easy to forget that the band followed up quite ambitiously with a second full LP.

We will start playing tracks from the new Point Juncture, WA album, Me or the Party. Easily in my top five for the year. What a great band! This is my favorite album of theirs. We will be getting into this one big time. Here is information.

I hope you dig the show. If you have been coming to see me over the last several weeks, thank you for that also!

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Tim Presley - Underwater Rain / The Wink

02. Kraftwerk – Antenne / Radio-Aktivität

03. Point Juncture, WA – Whodunit / Me or the Party

04. Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters – Kojak / Dub-Triptych

05. Jonny Telafone - Can We Pretend a Little Longer / Jonny Telafone

06. Kuupuu - Track 06 / I Can Walk The Dark

07. Slugfuckers - Mechanical Boy / Cacophony: 1979-1981

08. Uton - Kauan Sitten / Taajuuksia Taaempaa

09. Buzzcocks – Autonomy / Singles Going Steady

10. The Fall - The Classical / Hex Enduction Hour

11. Joy Division - Leaders Of Men / Substance 1977-1980

12. Iggy Pop – Nightclubbing / The Idiot

13. David Bowie - Always Crashing In The Same Car / Low

14. Tilt - Arkade Funk / 12”

Hour 2

01. Ruts DC - Music Must Destroy / Music Must Destroy

02. Exhaustion - The Gambler / Future Eaters

03. Scott Walker - Dream Sequence / The Childhood of a Leader

04. David Lynch - Cold Wind Blowin / The Big Dream

05. Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Serey Sothea, Pan Ron & Dara Jamchan - Where Are You From? / Cambodian Rocks

06. Thee Oh Sees - Crawl Out From the Fall Out / A Weird Exits

07. Slug Guts - Stranglin' You Too / Playin' in Time With the Deadbeat

08. Suicide - Space Blue Bambo / The First Rehearsal Tapes

09. Mark Robinson - I'm Still Breathing / Canada's Green Highways

10. Pel Mel - Click Click / Terrace Industry : M Squared Box 1980 – 1983

11. Whirlywirld - Boys Of The Badlands / Big Gun Action

12. The Adverts - Television's Over (Single Version) / Punk Singles Collection

13. Sardine V – Sudan / Tales From The Australian Underground - Singles 1976-1989

14. Klaus Schulze - Study For Brian Eno / La Vie Electronique 1

