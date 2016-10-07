Fanatics! My Florida Shows Have Been Postponed, but My Radio Show Goes On

Henry Rollins Heidi May

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #393

10–09–16

Fanatic! Ugh. My Florida shows have all been postponed. We are waiting to hear when they will be rescheduled. I was supposed to be out the door for the airport now but things have changed.

I hope you have been enjoying your October so far. I have to be honest, I have been getting some good listening done but not nearly enough. The last couple of days have been busy and blurred. I went from Johannesburg to Frankfurt to Los Angeles right into a ton of work. I got it all done but was up for 24 hours straight yesterday. I don’t know why but that’s what happened.

This is a great month for listening to incredible amounts of music. I hope you are getting this done! Now that I have this delay before my shows start, I am going to take in as many tunes as I can. Listening to the Kim Salmon/Spencer Jones collab Runaways right now. Great!

Below, you will find some great music. I think we have done it yet again!

and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 01

01. The Damned - Problem Child / Music For Pleasure

02. Buzzcocks - No Reply / Another Music in a Different Kitchen

03. Glaxo Babies - Who Killed Bruce Lee / Dreams Interrupted

04. I Jog and the Tracksuits – Redbox / 7” Up!

05. Wire - Midnight Bahnhof Café / Document and Eyewitness

06. Thee Oh Sees - Jammed Entrance / A Weird Exits

07. The Julie Ruin - Be Nice / Hit Reset

08. Dinosaur Jr. - Knocked Around / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

09. Jay Reatard - It's So Useless / Singles 2006 – 2007

10. Tim Presley - Long Bow / The Wink

11. Alex Cameron - The Internet / Jumping the Shark

12. Mi-Gu - No Matter / From Space

13. Iggy Pop - Sister Midnight / The Idiot

14. David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia / Heroes

Hour 02

01. Lorrelle Meets the Obsolete - It Must Be The Only Way / Balance

02. The Weirdos - Helium Bar / Weird World: Volume 1

03. The Clash - Hate and War / The Clash

04. Suicide – Girl / Suicide

05. Cramps - Green Fuz / Psychedelic Jungle

06. The Fall - Rebellious Jukebox / Live at the Witch Trials

07. X-Ray Spex - Let's Submerge / Let's Submerge

08. The Ruts - Jah War (single version) / Box set

09. UK Subs - Party In Paris / Diminished Responsibility

10. Joy Division - Transmission / BBC Recordings

11. Unrest - Angel I'll Walk You Home / Perfect Teeth

12. Gun Club – Flowing / Pastoral Hide & Seek

13. One Last Wish - One Last Wish / 1986

14. Hisato Higuchi - Ghosts Ghost / She

