Fanatics! My Florida Shows Have Been Postponed, but My Radio Show Goes On

Fanatics! My Florida Shows Have Been Postponed, but My Radio Show Goes On

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 4:30 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
A A

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #393
10–09–16

Fanatic! Ugh. My Florida shows have all been postponed. We are waiting to hear when they will be rescheduled. I was supposed to be out the door for the airport now but things have changed.

I hope you have been enjoying your October so far. I have to be honest, I have been getting some good listening done but not nearly enough. The last couple of days have been busy and blurred. I went from Johannesburg to Frankfurt to Los Angeles right into a ton of work. I got it all done but was up for 24 hours straight yesterday. I don’t know why but that’s what happened.

This is a great month for listening to incredible amounts of music. I hope you are getting this done! Now that I have this delay before my shows start, I am going to take in as many tunes as I can. Listening to the Kim Salmon/Spencer Jones collab Runaways right now. Great!

Below, you will find some great music. I think we have done it yet again!

and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins

Hour 01
01. The Damned - Problem Child / Music For Pleasure
02. Buzzcocks - No Reply / Another Music in a Different Kitchen
03. Glaxo Babies - Who Killed Bruce Lee / Dreams Interrupted
04. I Jog and the Tracksuits – Redbox / 7” Up!
05. Wire - Midnight Bahnhof Café / Document and Eyewitness
06. Thee Oh Sees - Jammed Entrance / A Weird Exits
07. The Julie Ruin - Be Nice / Hit Reset
08. Dinosaur Jr. - Knocked Around / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
09. Jay Reatard - It's So Useless / Singles 2006 – 2007
10. Tim Presley - Long Bow / The Wink
11. Alex Cameron - The Internet / Jumping the Shark
12. Mi-Gu - No Matter / From Space
13. Iggy Pop - Sister Midnight / The Idiot
14. David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia / Heroes

Hour 02
01. Lorrelle Meets the Obsolete - It Must Be The Only Way / Balance
02. The Weirdos - Helium Bar / Weird World: Volume 1
03. The Clash - Hate and War / The Clash
04. Suicide – Girl / Suicide
05. Cramps - Green Fuz / Psychedelic Jungle
06. The Fall - Rebellious Jukebox / Live at the Witch Trials
07. X-Ray Spex - Let's Submerge / Let's Submerge
08. The Ruts - Jah War (single version) / Box set
09. UK Subs - Party In Paris / Diminished Responsibility
10. Joy Division - Transmission / BBC Recordings
11. Unrest - Angel I'll Walk You Home / Perfect Teeth
12. Gun Club – Flowing / Pastoral Hide & Seek
13. One Last Wish - One Last Wish / 1986
14. Hisato Higuchi - Ghosts Ghost / She

