Fanatics! Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" Is My Kind of Christmas Music

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #404

12-25-16

Fanatic! Really? On Christmas? You betcha!

It is not for me to tell you what to do, but I hope that you have been getting a lot of listening done over any break time you have been afforded. I know I have!

For this show, we give the slightest of nods to the holiday because we were able to whip out some good music that might not work all that well at other times of the year. Have you ever heard the Billy Idol Christmas album? It’s so straight-ahead, it’s like being sewn into a duffel bag with Pat Boone. "Ace of Spades" by Motörhead, on the other hand, is one of the best Christmas songs ever.

Fanatic Denise clued me in on where to get the new Point Juncture, WA album Me or the Party: destinationuniverse.bandcamp.com.

Last night I rocked the Suzuki Junzo album If I Die Before I Wake. While on tour, I had the files and they were great, but the vinyl is supreme. Our sonic ally Keith Utech put that one out.

Have you checked out the reissue of Floating Into the Night by Julee Cruise? I found a new one cheap on Discogs and went for it. It’s a great album anyway, but on 180-gram, the low end on that thing might be worth the expense. Vinyl is the best way to hear that one.

Damaged Bug have new tunes out? Why, yes, Fanatic, indeed they do.

Listened to Blackstar again the other night. What a great piece of work. The more I play it, the better it gets. Mr. Bowie’s birthday is on Jan. 8. Wait, that’s a Sunday. Should we? I think we should, Fanatic! I’ll start working on that one immediately.

Survive the holidays and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins

Hour 1

01. Bootsy Collins - Merry Christmas Baby / Christmas Is 4 Ever

02. Slayer - Stain of Mind / Diabolus in Musica

03. The Fall - Xmas With Simon / Listening In

04. Patton Oswalt - My Christmas Memory / Feelin’ Kinda Patton

05. Robert Diggs - Racehorse Charleston / The George Mitchell Collection

06. Miles Davis & Gil Evans - Blue Xmas / The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings

07. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Black Santa / Dracula Boot

08. Damaged Bug - Smoggy Terminus / The Tarot of Personal Experience

09. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Waves Under Shadows / Balance

10. Joy Division – Failures / Substance

11. Ramones - Cretin Hop / Rocket to Russia

12. Devo - Uncontrollable Urge / Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

13. Julee Cruise - Mysteries of Love / Floating Into the Night

14. Saccharine Trust - A Christmas Cry / Chunks

15. Jimi Hendrix - Little Drummer Boy/Silent Night/Auld Lang Syne / Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Hour 2

01. James Brown - Get Up Get Into It Get Involved / Revolution of the Mind

02. Beastie Boys - Egg Man / Paul's Boutique

03. Death - Freakin Out / For the World to See

04. The Emotions - Black Christmas / The Complete Stax/Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2

05. Motörhead - Ace Of Spades / No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith

06. Point Juncture, WA - Turing Shulgun / Me or the Party

07. Boris - Are You Ready / Pink (Deluxe version)

08. Roky Erickson - I'm a Demon / Gremlins Have Pictures

09. David Bowie - Golden Years / Station to Station

10. Martin Rev - One Mind / Strangeworld

11. Vainio/Väisänen/Vega - Baby Lips / Endless

12. Scattered Order - Absolute Moral Icepools / Prat Culture

13. Prince Jammy & Scientist - The Son of Darth Vader / Strike Back!

14. James Chance - Melt Yourself Down / Melt Yourself Down

