Fanatics! Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" Is My Kind of Christmas Music

RADIO BROADCAST #404
12-25-16
Fanatic! Really? On Christmas? You betcha!
It is not for me to tell you what to do, but I hope that you have been getting a lot of listening done over any break time you have been afforded. I know I have!
For this show, we give the slightest of nods to the holiday because we were able to whip out some good music that might not work all that well at other times of the year. Have you ever heard the Billy Idol Christmas album? It’s so straight-ahead, it’s like being sewn into a duffel bag with Pat Boone. "Ace of Spades" by Motörhead, on the other hand, is one of the best Christmas songs ever.
Fanatic Denise clued me in on where to get the new Point Juncture, WA album Me or the Party: destinationuniverse.bandcamp.com.
Last night I rocked the Suzuki Junzo album If I Die Before I Wake. While on tour, I had the files and they were great, but the vinyl is supreme. Our sonic ally Keith Utech put that one out.
Have you checked out the reissue of Floating Into the Night by Julee Cruise? I found a new one cheap on Discogs and went for it. It’s a great album anyway, but on 180-gram, the low end on that thing might be worth the expense. Vinyl is the best way to hear that one.
Damaged Bug have new tunes out? Why, yes, Fanatic, indeed they do.
Listened to Blackstar again the other night. What a great piece of work. The more I play it, the better it gets. Mr. Bowie’s birthday is on Jan. 8. Wait, that’s a Sunday. Should we? I think we should, Fanatic! I’ll start working on that one immediately.
Survive the holidays and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Hour 1
01. Bootsy Collins - Merry Christmas Baby / Christmas Is 4 Ever
02. Slayer - Stain of Mind / Diabolus in Musica
03. The Fall - Xmas With Simon / Listening In
04. Patton Oswalt - My Christmas Memory / Feelin’ Kinda Patton
05. Robert Diggs - Racehorse Charleston / The George Mitchell Collection
06. Miles Davis & Gil Evans - Blue Xmas / The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings
07. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Black Santa / Dracula Boot
08. Damaged Bug - Smoggy Terminus / The Tarot of Personal Experience
09. Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Waves Under Shadows / Balance
10. Joy Division – Failures / Substance
11. Ramones - Cretin Hop / Rocket to Russia
12. Devo - Uncontrollable Urge / Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
13. Julee Cruise - Mysteries of Love / Floating Into the Night
14. Saccharine Trust - A Christmas Cry / Chunks
15. Jimi Hendrix - Little Drummer Boy/Silent Night/Auld Lang Syne / Merry Christmas & Happy New Year
Hour 2
01. James Brown - Get Up Get Into It Get Involved / Revolution of the Mind
02. Beastie Boys - Egg Man / Paul's Boutique
03. Death - Freakin Out / For the World to See
04. The Emotions - Black Christmas / The Complete Stax/Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2
05. Motörhead - Ace Of Spades / No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith
06. Point Juncture, WA - Turing Shulgun / Me or the Party
07. Boris - Are You Ready / Pink (Deluxe version)
08. Roky Erickson - I'm a Demon / Gremlins Have Pictures
09. David Bowie - Golden Years / Station to Station
10. Martin Rev - One Mind / Strangeworld
11. Vainio/Väisänen/Vega - Baby Lips / Endless
12. Scattered Order - Absolute Moral Icepools / Prat Culture
13. Prince Jammy & Scientist - The Son of Darth Vader / Strike Back!
14. James Chance - Melt Yourself Down / Melt Yourself Down
